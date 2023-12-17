Sakupwanya dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) boss Jefter Sakupwanya (63) has died.Sakupwanya died in Harare yesterday after a long illness.He was replaced as Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution in October this year.Sakupwanya who hailed from Manicaland province was a Zanu PF Manicaland provincial member.He attended Manicaland's famous school St Augustine Mission.He was also a Zanu PF candidate in the 2018 elections for Mutasa Central Constituency and was defeated by MDC Alliance candidate Trevor Saruwaka.Zanu PF Manicaland youth leader Stanley Sakupwanya confirmed the death."Yes, it's true that my father and our Zanu PF member has died. He was a true leader and we have lost a true comrade who had the party at heart and it's a loss to both our family and the country," Sakupwanya saidSakupwanya oversaw the successful completion of the new Lupane Water Treatment Works while Tokwe-Mukorsi Dam, Zimbabwe's largest inland water body was also completed during his tenure at Zinwa.He was also a founding board member of the Water Research Fund for Southern Africa and some of his accomplishments include forming and leading a team that worked untiringly to develop the Vision for Water and Environment for Southern Africa whose main goal was to strengthen research capacity in the water sector.Among his vast assignments in the SADC region, Sakupwanya was, from 2001 to 2008, the Water Resources expert for the Zambezi Transboundary Water Resources Management Project that involved eight countries namely Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.