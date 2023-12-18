WATCH: 'Strategic Ambiguity confuses me also' says Nelson Chamisa (satire)

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

The plan is working very, very well pic.twitter.com/g8apkEgmV6 — Blessing Shadaya (@btshadaya) December 17, 2023

In a dazzling display of political prowess, Magamba TV's recent satire skit featuring a parody of Nelson Chamisa has taken the internet by storm. The spoof revolves around the opposition leader proudly declaring that the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) plan of "strategic ambiguity" is the secret sauce behind their success.In the side-splitting video, Chamisa, played by a remarkably convincing impersonator, is seen enthusiastically explaining, "You see, strategic ambiguity means nobody really knows what's the strategy is, but everyone pretends they do, and it sounds impressive." He goes on to confess that even he and his spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziva, often find themselves scratching their heads over the party's strategy, but hey, it's the one that works!Chamisa, with a twinkle in his eye, elaborates on the brilliance of keeping everyone in the dark: "Confusion is the key to success. Sometimes it confuses me, sometimes it confuses Ostallos, but most importantly, it confuses our political opponents. They never see it coming!"Watch the video below: