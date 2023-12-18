NGOZI MINE HEALTH DISASTER: Councilor Ntando Ndlovu steps in

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

In a proactive move to address the longstanding environmental and health concerns of his constituents, newly elected Ward 28 Councillor Ntando Ndlovu has taken decisive steps to mitigate the impact of toxic smoke emanating from the Ngozi Mine dumpsite. The smoke, a result of fuel combustion from a chemical mixture of the dump and materials burned by individuals seeking scrap metals, has been adversely affecting the health of residents in Cowdray Park, Richmond, and neighboring areas.Numerous complaints have poured in from residents, particularly in Ward 28, highlighting a surge in respiratory diseases linked to childhood cancers and cognitive impairment in both children and adults. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on foetal brain growth, as well as reported cases of heart and lung diseases attributed to the persistent smoke emanating from the landfill.Councillor Ndlovu wasted no time in addressing the issue, bringing it to the attention of the Health Department of the Council. He has also engaged the Fire Department to promptly extinguish any fires at the dumpsite, ensuring a swift response to potential hazards.Recognizing the need for a collaborative approach, Councillor Ndlovu joined forces with Ward 2 Councillor Adrian, under whose jurisdiction the Ngozi Mine dumpsite falls. Despite the immediate impact on Cowdray Park and Richmond residents, both councillors have established a joint ward committee. This committee aims to work closely with council officials to devise and implement a lasting solution to the health risks posed by the Ngozi Mine dumpsite, an issue that has persisted for many years.Councillor Adrian expressed optimism about the collaborative effort, stating, "It's heartening to see councillors working together across wards to address a critical environmental and health concern. The joint committee is committed to finding sustainable solutions for the benefit of our shared communities."Councillor Ndlovu echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of a united front in tackling environmental challenges. "We understand the urgency of the situation and are determined to work collectively to ensure the health and well-being of our residents. Together, we can bring about positive change and create a safer environment for everyone," he said.