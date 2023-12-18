'By-election to put the final nail in Ostallos Siziba political coffin'

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

CCC Spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba finds himself at the crossroads of political uncertainty as his fortunes take a nosedive following his recall by CCC Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu. The catalyst for Siziba's political downfall was his departure from the CCC faction led by Tshabangu, as he defected to the rival faction led by CCC President Nelson Chamisa.The repercussions of Siziba's defection were swift, with Tshabangu invoking his powers to recall Siziba from parliament. This move not only signifies a major setback for Siziba personally but has also prompted President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare a by-election in Siziba's constituency, scheduled for February 3.What adds a layer of complexity to Siziba's predicament is a court order barring him from contesting as a member of the CCC. This legal obstacle places Siziba in a precarious position, with his political future hanging by a thread. If he proceeds to file his nomination papers under the CCC banner on December 18 and wins the by-election, Tshabangu could recall him once again. On the other hand, if Siziba chooses to run as an Independent candidate and emerges victorious, he would be forced to relinquish his role as CCC member and Spokesperson, as per the constitutional provision stating that an MP contesting as an Independent candidate and joining a political party automatically ceases to be a member of parliament.Political analyst Nicholas Ncube remarks on Siziba's dilemma, stating, "Ostallos is damned if he does and damned if he doesn't. His political fortunes and future are now very bleak, and he can only choose one option—to align with Nelson Chamisa, refrain from contesting the elections, and hope for a new party formation in 2028."Professor Jonathan Moyo, providing insight into the constitutional intricacies of the situation, points out, "Against the backdrop of today's nomination court, if they file their nomination papers as independents and align themselves with the Chamisa party, they will be recalled in terms of section 129 (1) (l) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe."Section 129 (1) (l) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe reads, "If the Member, not having been a member of a political party when he or she was elected to Parliament, becomes a member of a political party." This clause makes it clear that seeking nomination as an independent candidate implies not being a member of a political party, and aligning with a party after winning the election triggers the potential for recall.