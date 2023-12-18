ZANU PF's Joseph Tshuma emerges lone nominee in Pelandaba-Tshabalala By-election

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

In an update posted on X by online publication CITE earlier today, the nomination court for the upcoming by-elections in the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency revealed that, as of the latest update, only one candidate has successfully filed their nomination papers. The solitary contender is Joseph Tshuma, representing the ZANU PF party.The vacancy in the constituency arose following the recall of Gift Ostallos Siziba by Sengezo Tshabangu.As of the 12 noon update, Nomination Court Presiding Officer, Sithembiso Khupe, confirmed that Joseph Tshuma from ZANU PF was the sole candidate to have completed the nomination process. The court temporarily adjourned at 10 am and resumed its proceedings at 12:30 pm at the Tredgold Magistrates Court in Bulawayo, with the Presiding Officer announcing that the court would remain open until 4 pmThe unfolding scenario suggests that Joseph Tshuma could potentially emerge uncontested in the Pelandaba-Tshabalala by-election unless new developments transpire before the nomination period concludes at 4 pm.We will keep you updated as developments unfold.