IOM celebrates International Migration day

by Stephen Jakes
18 Dec 2023
THE INTERNATIONAL Organisation for Migration (IOM) is this week celebrating the International Migration Day recognising that this phenomenon has been happening from the day of human creation to date and will not end as long as humanity still exist.

In a statement, the IMD- IOM said the International Migrants Day gives them an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the contributions of millions of migrants around the world. Migration is as old as humanity itself.

"Throughout history, people have migrated in search of better lives, to flee conflict, to escape persecution, or to find economic opportunity. Yet today, migration is getting more complex. From the shores of Djibouti to the jungles of the Darién Gap, the world in 2023 has seen historic increases in the number of people on the move. Because of climate change, conflict and pronounced economic disparity, many people have little choice but to find safety and livelihoods elsewhere by moving. So, this is a critical moment, especially for the people themselves," read the statement.

"For the people on the move now, for those who will be on the move in the future and for those who want to stay. We must come together with people-centered and evidenced- based solutions. Solutions that will work for people to stay in their communities and for those who want to or must move. At IOM, we are committed to helping resolve these complex challenges— we do it because we know that when it's managed well, migration is a cornerstone of sustainable development, prosperity, and progress."

IMD-IOM said people on the move are powerful drivers for development in both their origin and destination countries.

"They're workers, students, entrepreneurs, family members, artists and so much more. Migrants often maintain strong connections to their home countries while embracing their new communities, where they bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and skill. All of this creates a unique blend of cultures and perspectives. So, for this International Migrants Day, we are focused on unlocking the power of migration. Migration is part of the solution to greater economic prosperity. Migration is a key part of the solution to climate change. So, working together, our collective actions today can prepare us for a better tomorrow," read the statement.

"On this International Migrants Day, let's work together to harness the power of migration. We know every person can make a difference. Every person can be an agent of change. Every one of us can play a part. So, let's act today."

Source - Byo24News

