WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a response to the surprising announcement made by former ANC President Jacob Zuma that he will be supporting and voting for the MK party in 2024 elections.Ramaphosa remained composed and diplomatic during a press conference addressing the media. Ramaphosa acknowledged Zuma's statement, asserting the importance of individuals expressing their views and choices in a democratic society.While refraining from engaging in a direct confrontation, Ramaphosa emphasized that the ANC is an inclusive political party, accommodating diverse opinions.The president seemed unfazed by Zuma's decision not to campaign or vote for the ANC in the upcoming 2024 general elections, underlining the party's commitment to respecting the freedom of expression of its members, even those who have held prominent positions in the past.Said Ramaphosa, “We have all listened to the announcement by President Jacob Zuma and we have noted what he has said and what he has announced and that is as far as we are prepared to go at this point in time and everyone in our country is free to express themselves in relation to who they will vote for and why they will vote for them and we have noted what former President Jacob Zuma has announced.”Watch the video below: