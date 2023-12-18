Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

News / National

by Staff reporter

Miffed by viral attacks on his person and political standing over the goings on in the Citizens Coalition for Change party, veteran politician and top official of the party Welshman Ncube, has come out to state the correct position and blasted "charlatans who think truth does not matter".Last week, social media trolls were on Ncube, seeking to link him to self-imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu, even without basis or proof.He was subjected to attacks over his failure to publicly condemn Tshabangu for recalling CCC legislators and councillors.Ncube said in an interview with Standard Southern Eye that there was a deliberate plot to twist the truth on goings-on in the party for political expediency."I don't really mind the abuse and insults," he said. "I seek no accolades from charlatans who think truth does not matter."We can never build an enduring democratic alternative based on deceit, incessant lies, autocracy and deception."Also last week, Ncube was accused of funding a plot to have a snap CCC elective congress to oust party leader, Nelson Chamisa.According to the reports, a meeting was held in Bulawayo and was attended by suspected Ncube allies to plot the congress.The faceless social media commentators said in one of their numerous unsubstantiated claims: "The meeting started with court updates where it was agreed that Nomvula Mguni takes over on interim basis as acting secretary general to do further recalls… "Congress was also discussed and Prof Ncube volunteered to finance the congress."Contacted for comment, Ncube said the reports were nonsensical."It is totally false and nonsensical,'' he said.United States-based Zimbabwean political activist and technology entrepreneur, Freeman Chari stepped in to defend Ncube and how he played a major role ahead of the disputed August elections to ensure the party deployed polling agents across Matabeleland."I am really not happy with the way you guys are treating Prof Ncube," Chari responded on X."For what it's worth, when we were stuck distributing ‘adopt polling station money' with only 48 hours before election, he stepped up and in 24 hours, all Matabeleland North, South and Bulawayo were done, something Mashonaland failed."The CCC appears threatened by internal fissures following the recall of its legislators and councillors by Tshabangu. On Thursday, CCC youths said the recalls were no different to Gukurahubdi.Addressing journalists in Bulawayo last week, CCC Bulawayo youth task force spokesperson Pashor Raphel Sibanda, said they would not allow the Tshabangu recalls to go unchallenged."Indeed, we are aware of Gukurahundi but we will not allow the second Gukurahundi in our province," Sibanda said."As young people, we are ready to defend, advance and secure the future of generations to come."By-elections were held last week following the recalls. A second round of by-elections will be held on February 3.Ncube and other senior party leaders in Harare and Bulawayo have been accused of being the brains behind Tshabangu.