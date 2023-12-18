Latest News Editor's Choice


Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

by Peter Matuka
1 hr ago | Views
Daimon Mungombe, a Zion Church Pastor in blue garment and a red robo on his shoulder being escorted to his homestead by Constable Ranganai Mawushe of ZRP Kamativi
Police in Kamativi arrested a Zion Church Pastor who was found in possession of a twist of cannabis and was fined  USD$30.00 on Sunday evening.

Daimon Mungombe (48), who resides at his homestead in Chinego Village under Chief Pashu in Binga was facing a charge of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (dagga).

According to State papers, On December 17, Zrp KAMATIVI received a tip-off to the effect that Mungombe is in unlawful possession of a dangerous drug (dagga). After a swift reaction, Police then recovered a twist of dagga hidden under the goat Pen's roof tied in a sugar plastic paper. The accused person admitted guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of dagga.

The street value of the recovered twist of dagga amounted to ZWL$20000

Source - Byo24News
