Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

News / National

by Peter Matuka

In a recent legal development, a 42-year-old resident of Malalya village under Chief Pashu in Binga has been remanded in custody following accusations of engaging in unlawful dealings with dangerous drugs, specifically dagga. The case was brought before the Hwange Magistrates Court, with Ms Fungai Dzimiri presiding over the proceedings.Adam Munsaka, aged 45, entered a plea of guilt during the court session held at Hwange Magistrates' Dete Circuit Court. The charges stem from an incident reported by prosecutor Chido Chuma, who informed the court that on December 17, ZRP Kamativi received a tip regarding Munsaka's alleged involvement in the unlawful trade of dangerous drugs, specifically dagga.Acting promptly on the tip, police officers conducted a search, uncovering 2.45 kg of prepared dagga concealed within a bedroom hut beneath two monarch bags. Subsequently, Munsaka was apprehended and transported to Kamativi Police, where a docket detailing the charges of unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs (dagga) was initiated.The street value of the seized dagga is estimated to be ZWL$14,000,000, underscoring the seriousness of the alleged offense. The legal proceedings are ongoing, with the accused individual currently remanded in custody pending further developments in the case.