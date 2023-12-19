Masvingo residents tired of living in darkness

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Masvingo, organized under the Communities in Action Platform (CAP), took to the streets on Monday to protest against the escalating load-shedding imposed by the power utility ZESA.Amidst one of the most severe electricity crises in Zimbabwe in decades, Masvingo, like the rest of the country, has been grappling with 18-hour load-shedding schedules that have disrupted both business and domestic activities.Carrying placards and marching towards ZESA headquarters, the protestors demanded that the government-owned entity provide a transparent plan outlining how it intends to address the worsening power supply situation."The residents of Masvingo are weary of living in darkness," expressed CAP."These power outages are not merely an inconvenience; they pose a significant threat to our livelihoods and well-being.CAP is calling on ZESA to implement effective measures to stabilize the power grid and ensure a consistent electricity supply to the residents of Masvingo.Furthermore, the organization is urging the government to prioritize renewable energy sources like solar and wind power as sustainable solutions to Zimbabwe's energy challenges.In a released statement, CAP lamented how the unreliable power supply from ZESA is adversely affecting education and essential service delivery in the historic town.