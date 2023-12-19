Chamisa urged to iron out issues with Biti, Ncube, Sikhala

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Secretary General of the MDC Alliance, Charlton Hwende, is urging Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa to engage in discussions and resolve the "perceived" differences between him and former deputies Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti, and the incarcerated former legislator Job Sikhala.Ncube and Biti are implicated in the ongoing internal conflicts within the opposition party, particularly in factional disputes dominated by Sengezo Tshabangu, an individual linked to the former Vice Presidents.Tshabangu, who claims to be the elected Interim Secretary General, was formerly associated with the MDC under Welshman Ncube. After a prolonged absence, he recently initiated recalls of over 10 CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) based on his asserted role in Chamisa's movement.Reportedly, Chamisa has fallen out of favor with his former deputies and Sikhala, who believe he intentionally excluded them from his project and replaced their experience with student activists."President Chamisa is the best candidate to challenge Zanu-PF. Anyone who thinks otherwise is mistaken; he represents the millions with a national grievance against Zanu-PF," stated Hwende."He needs to have a conversation with Biti, Sikhala, and Ncube. They must collaborate and expand their alliance to include key opposition and civil society leaders."We need a broad-based democratic movement supporting Chamisa to win against Zanu-PF."Within the CCC, Chamisa is currently the sole figure holding the position of President, along with party Spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi and Pelandaba candidate Ostallos Siziba, who is part of his communications team.