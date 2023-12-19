Effective rains expected within the next two weeks

News / National

Even with the El-Nino, weather and agricultural experts forecast that most of the dry regions of Southern Africa are expected to receive effective rains within the next two weeks.The experts urged farmers to continue planting and raising their crops.Much of the regional advice is already embedded in the policies of Zimbabwe's Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, which for several years has been building up the expertise of farmers in conservation agriculture and has been ensuring that the correct varieties of grains are planted in each area.In a statement, the Government and other stakeholders said the country was now seeing the optimal period for planting most crops, but that farmers should adopt appropriate agricultural practices and crop selection."The 2023/24 season has commenced with irregular and highly variable temperatures and rainfall patterns."Although most regions are still within the optimal time frame for planting, many areas have yet to experience their initial substantial rainfall."Cumulative rainfall exceeding 20mm to 25mm within a 10 to 4 day period is required to facilitate rain-fed production's emergence and establishment process. Many regions are yet to receive these rains," said the experts.Farmers equipped with irrigation systems are strongly recommended to continue planting.Those engaged in climate-smart agricultural practices, such as conservation agriculture, and equipped with supplementary irrigation resources are urged not only to continue, but also to prioritise the implementation of management practices aimed at expediting crop establishment.Experts have also recommended that farmers should buy the seed and plant varieties suitable for medium and short seasons as the season advances."Farmers in hot and wetter regions suitable for maize production, may use recommended, but adaptable medium or short-season varieties due to their rapid growth rate," said the experts."Given the observed variable rainfall and hotter weather, maize farmers in cooler regions of Southern Africa should also plant medium or short-season varieties."Farmers in arid areas should opt for small grain or traditional cereals, as they exhibit greater drought resilience than maize."Farmers are also advised to diversify their cropping systems by cultivating locally adapted, drought-tolerant and nutrient-dense crops, such as sorghum, millets, sweet potatoes, cowpeas and groundnut.Efficient water use is crucial in optimising agricultural practices, and adherence to good agronomic practices.Farmers are encouraged to prioritise maintaining weed-free fields to minimise competition for water resources.When mechanisation is available, it is recommended that farmers employ light disking to eliminate weeds before planting.For practitioners of conservation agriculture, the use of hand hoes or herbicides tailored to the specific weed spectrum is encouraged.Farmers are urged to intensify pest and disease management efforts, including increased scouting activities, potentially conducted three times a week instead of the usual two.Effective nutrient management remains crucial and farmers are discouraged to apply fertilisers during dry spells.