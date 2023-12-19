Player exodus looms at Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS are set to go for another rebuilding exercise, with a player mass exodus looming at the Bulawayo giants over contractual disputes.Highlanders' woes are far from being over and after the club parted ways with coach, Baltermar Brito, the club is on the verge of losing several key players.The departed Brito on many occasions claimed that the executive was letting the team down as they did not sign the players he wanted and was failing to tie down key players.New coach, Kelvin Kaindu might be faced with the same predicament and might be faced with a difficult phase that entails rebuilding.Dependable defender, Mbongeni Ndlovu, who has a contract running out at the end of this month has reportedly opted not to resign with the Bulawayo giants and might be heading to FC Platinum.The player intermediary confirmed the uncertainty of the player at Highlanders as he is still owed signing-on fees from the previous contract.ZBC News is reliably informed that Mbola as Mbongeni Ndlovu is affectionately known bade farewell to the interim technical team.Highlanders had a solid defence that was admired in the league but that might be torn apart as the rock-solid defender and Mbongeni's partner, Peter Muduhwa has attracted the interest of most of the top clubs in the country.Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars who are going into the African Safari are all believed to be angling for the defender, while CAPS United are known admirers of the player.Another defender, utility man Andrew Mbeba is also a wanted man with his contract also running out at the end of the year.Highlanders were coy about the player exodus although indications are that several players including defender Andrew Tandi, winger Ray Lunga and utility Rahman Kutsanzira are some of the players who have their contracts running out on the 31st of December.Former Highlanders, Railstars and Shabanie Mine player Collen Nyambiya implored Highlanders to be professional in negotiating contracts."It is known that contracts are negotiated six months before the contract expires as the player is deemed a free agent during the said period. Highlanders should improve on this and tie down their players for continuity," said Nyambiya.Player exodus has been the norm at the Bulawayo giants resulting in the technical team shouldering the blame for poor results in a team which lacks continuity.