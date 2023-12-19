Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe dams water levels rise

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
The national dam level average has risen to 74. 8 percent, a 0. 89 percent improvement since December 13, 2023, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) said on Tuesday. In a statement, ZINWA corporate communications and marketing manager, Majorie Munyonga said water levels in the country's major dams have started rising as a result of inflows from current rains falling countrywide.

"Improvements in dam levels have been recorded in dams such as Ngwenya, Pollards, Exchange, Chivero, Manyame, Mzingwane, Upper Ncema, Zhovhe, Antelope, Manjirenji, Mutirikwi, Amapongokwe, Claw, Bangala, Ruti, Siya, Gwenoro, Whitewaters and Manyuchi.

"Other dams which have recorded improvements in water levels are Insiza, Upper Insiza, Mbembeswane, Mashoko, Dziva, Hama, Seke and Tokwane. The improvement in the dam levels means improved water security for urban areas and the irrigating communities," she said.

Munyonga, however, said water levels in some of the major dams remain unchanged, while others recorded declines in the past week.

"The Zimbabwe National Water Authority is closely monitoring inflows into and withdrawals from the dams and wishes to remind all those using raw water from ZINWA dams to ensure that their water use is in terms of water abstraction agreements in accordance with the law," she said.

She added that those wishing to draw water from ZINWA dams are further advised to approach their nearest ZINWA office and sign agreements as no water shall be released to users without agreements.

ZINWA, she said, also encourages water users across the board to use the available water sparingly.


Source - New Ziana
More on: #Dams, #Water, #Rise

Comments


Must Read

1 South African shot dead, 3 arrested in Harare for robbery

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Gospel musician, Eric Moyo dies

58 mins ago | 257 Views

Is China good for Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Player exodus looms at Bosso

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu puts foes on notice

4 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimbabwe tops in beer drinkers' survey

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

Effective rains expected within the next two weeks

6 hrs ago | 884 Views

Chamisa urged to iron out issues with Biti, Ncube, Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Masvingo residents tired of living in darkness

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border chiefs meet in wake of undocumented children row

7 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mthuli Mthuli gives in to MPs' demands

7 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mthuli Ncube divorced from reality

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Ziyambi, Prison boss dragged to court

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF officials suspended over land theft

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabweans rush to beat January passport fee hike

7 hrs ago | 61 Views

6 family members perish in car crash

7 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bosso's Peter Muduhwa could join Dembare

7 hrs ago | 139 Views

Donald Trump suffers Kasukuwere fate

7 hrs ago | 884 Views

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

15 hrs ago | 232 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

15 hrs ago | 602 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

18 hrs ago | 520 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

20 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

23 hrs ago | 3773 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

23 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

23 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

23 hrs ago | 2680 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

23 hrs ago | 186 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

24 hrs ago | 1750 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

24 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 570 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

24 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

19 Dec 2023 at 11:48hrs | 774 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

19 Dec 2023 at 11:20hrs | 217 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

19 Dec 2023 at 07:53hrs | 4666 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

19 Dec 2023 at 06:41hrs | 780 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 Dec 2023 at 06:28hrs | 2089 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 Dec 2023 at 06:18hrs | 2010 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 Dec 2023 at 06:17hrs | 524 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 Dec 2023 at 06:17hrs | 437 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 604 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 546 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 600 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 1112 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

19 Dec 2023 at 06:15hrs | 659 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

19 Dec 2023 at 06:15hrs | 427 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

19 Dec 2023 at 06:14hrs | 331 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

19 Dec 2023 at 06:14hrs | 457 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

19 Dec 2023 at 06:14hrs | 362 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

19 Dec 2023 at 06:12hrs | 478 Views