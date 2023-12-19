Zimbabwe dams water levels rise

News / National

by Staff reporter

The national dam level average has risen to 74. 8 percent, a 0. 89 percent improvement since December 13, 2023, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) said on Tuesday. In a statement, ZINWA corporate communications and marketing manager, Majorie Munyonga said water levels in the country's major dams have started rising as a result of inflows from current rains falling countrywide."Improvements in dam levels have been recorded in dams such as Ngwenya, Pollards, Exchange, Chivero, Manyame, Mzingwane, Upper Ncema, Zhovhe, Antelope, Manjirenji, Mutirikwi, Amapongokwe, Claw, Bangala, Ruti, Siya, Gwenoro, Whitewaters and Manyuchi."Other dams which have recorded improvements in water levels are Insiza, Upper Insiza, Mbembeswane, Mashoko, Dziva, Hama, Seke and Tokwane. The improvement in the dam levels means improved water security for urban areas and the irrigating communities," she said.Munyonga, however, said water levels in some of the major dams remain unchanged, while others recorded declines in the past week."The Zimbabwe National Water Authority is closely monitoring inflows into and withdrawals from the dams and wishes to remind all those using raw water from ZINWA dams to ensure that their water use is in terms of water abstraction agreements in accordance with the law," she said.She added that those wishing to draw water from ZINWA dams are further advised to approach their nearest ZINWA office and sign agreements as no water shall be released to users without agreements.ZINWA, she said, also encourages water users across the board to use the available water sparingly.