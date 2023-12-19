Man kills twin brother over farmer's shoes

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN was killed by his twin brother and other sibling in a fight over a pair of farmer shoes.The incident occurred on 17 December at Village 40 A Datata, Inyati in Rusape.Dumba White (46) and Philemon White (44) teamed up to assault their brother Ndowa Kamuchacha White (46) with a wooden axe handle and stones.In a statement, police said, "The trio had a misunderstanding after the victim tried to repossess a pair of farmer's shoes, which he had given to his twin brother, Dumba White. The twin brother had promised to deliver firewood to the victim's homestead in exchange for the shoes," reads the statement.