Bosso dismisses tech team announcement

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS have dismissed as not true that Madinda Ndlovu has been appointed technical director of the club in a set up that brings in Johannes Ngodzo and Tembo Chuma.

Highlanders are though expected to give Madinda a post within the club expected to be director of football if the grapevine is to be believed.

A set up that has been circulating has Bekithemba Ndlovu coming in as assistant coach alongside Ngodzo, Chuma and Joel Luphahla.

In the proposed set up Ndlovu will look at the defence, Ngodzo midfielders while Luphahla will be in charge of strikers.

Luphahla was among Baltemar Brito's assistants in a season Bosso were pathetic in attack scoring the least number of goals in the club's PSL history a paltry 24.

Ndlovu had a stint with Triangle before he was shown the exit door.

Madinda was a Caf A holder not allowed by Brito to sit on the bench as Bosso became the only club without another assistant in the dugout who is qualified. The club executive failed to arrest Brito's arrogance.

Chuma had a fallout at some stage with head coach at FC Platinum Norman Mapeza before they patched up in the last third of the 2023 season.

Kaindu has been in the cold for over six months after losing his job at Zanaco.

A lot of expectations will be on this technical team to deliver for the hard to please Bosso fans.

Abraham Mbaiwa is expected to retain his fitness and conditioning job.

Asked if these were the coaches for next year Highlanders spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa dismissed reports as fake news.

Bosso Technical team 2024

Madinda Ndlovu Technical director
Kelvin Kaindu Senior team head coach
Bekithemba Ndlovu Assistant coach (defence)
Johannes Tshisa Assistant coach (Midfield)
Joel Dubai Luphahla Assistant coach (forwards)
Tembo Chuma Assistant coach (goalkeeper)
Abraham Mbaiwa fitness and conditioning coach

Source - The Chronicle

