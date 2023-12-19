All set for DJ Tira and Holy Ten festival at Queen Sports Club

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Brace yourselves, Bulawayo, for the most epic and adrenaline-pumping event of the year! Chiizy Records proudly presents the Let Bulawayo Burn Inaugural Annual Festival, set to blaze through Queens Sports Club on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Get ready to experience a musical inferno like never before!

🌟 Headlining this sonic explosion is none other than the heavyweight maestro himself, the South African sensation, DJ Tira! With a career spanning decades, DJ Tira has conquered the music scene, setting dance floors ablaze with his electrifying beats and infectious energy. From eThekwini (Durban) DJ Tira is ready to unleash a sonic storm that will have you dancing until the sun comes up!

🔥 But that's not all! Hailing from the heart of Harare, brace yourselves for the lyrical genius, the rap maestro – Holy Ten! This young powerhouse has taken the Zimbabwean music scene by storm, captivating audiences with his thought-provoking lyrics and magnetic stage presence. Holy Ten is on a mission to leave an indelible mark, and you won't want to miss a second of his explosive performance at the Let Bulawayo Burn Festival!

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 But wait, there's more! This isn't just a festival; it's a family extravaganza! The inaugural event kicks off at 11 AM, specially designed to cater to families and children who often miss out on evening events. Bring the whole crew for a day of fun, laughter, and musical magic that transcends generations!

🚀 Ama2K, the young generation's music aficionados, are in for a treat as the festival starts early, featuring the hottest tracks from Holy Ten and DJ Tira. This is your chance to be part of a masterstroke that caters to the vibrant and energetic youth who can't wait to unleash their moves on the dance floor!

🎉 The kids' session promises non-stop excitement with squad bikes, jumping castles, boats, boat games, and mind-blowing 3D virtual reality games. It's an adventure-packed day for the little ones, ensuring they have as much fun as the adults!

🍻 Here's the kicker – you're invited to bring your own party essentials! Patrons are allowed to bring empty cooler boxes to keep the energy high and the spirits higher. It's a festival where you can personalize your experience and make it truly your own.

🎤 Speaking on behalf of Chiizy Records, Wasillah, the festival's spokesperson, emphasized, "We wanted to create an event that transcends the boundaries of age and brings families together. The Let Bulawayo Burn Festival is a celebration of music, fun, and unity, and we're thrilled to welcome everyone to this unforgettable experience."

📸 And the memories don't end on the dance floor – participants will have the chance to capture the magic with DJ Tira, Holy Ten, and other talented artists. Say cheese and make this festival a chapter in your book of unforgettable moments!

🔥 Let Bulawayo Burn Inaugural Annual Festival – where the beats are hot, the vibes are hotter, and the memories are scorching! Get your tickets now and join us for a day of pure musical ecstasy! See you there! 🔥🎉