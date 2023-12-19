Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Catholic priests bashed at a mine

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 mins ago | Views
There was drama in Mazowe at Mbembi farm when eleven Catholic church priests were allegedly bashed by a security guard after they trespassed in a mine he was guarding.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday where Tsaurayi Kaunye pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of assault.

The 48-year-old was remanded out of custody to January 1 next year.

The state led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on September 11, the 11 complainants got lost and ended up inside a mine yard in Mazowe.

Kaunye quizzed them and he did not get a satisfactory answer before forcing them out in their car and making them lie down before rolling several times.

He assaulted them with a wooden log and they all sustained bruises.

Source - Byo24News

