Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti faction takes over Harare mayorship

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Jacob Mafume has been re-elected to the position of Harare mayor following a vote in a special session.

The mayor's position fell vacant following the recall of Lovejoy Chitengu who had succeeded Ian Makone.

Mafume held the mayoral position before the August 23 general elections in a torrid term which saw him enduring persecution ranging from arrests to suspension.

The returning mayor is a founding member of the original Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) where he was expelled from the party in 2014 after he called for the resignation of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

His splinter group called the MDC Renewal Team later merged with other parties to form the People's Democratic Party (PDP), led by Tendai Biti.

Suspicions that he is working in cahoots with Tshabangu are currently rife within opposition circles.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Biti, #Ccc, #Mafume

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa ally taken for questioning by police

49 mins ago | 25 Views

Statement to mark the 2nd anniversary of the launch of the Freedom Alliance

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

Top 10 political Mamparas and Screw-ups in 2023

14 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Zim Ambassador Golf day Namibia off to a Good Start

17 hrs ago | 144 Views

Community Wildlife Scouts to complement sustainable human-wildlife relations - AWF

17 hrs ago | 92 Views

'Every South African has right to a free vote' Ramaphosa reaffirmed and yet resolved 'no regime change in Zimbabwe!'

20 Dec 2023 at 23:03hrs | 1260 Views

Media that serves the ruling elite is against the people!

20 Dec 2023 at 22:56hrs | 383 Views

Parting Thoughts from 2023 Zimbabwe Coconut Reforms

20 Dec 2023 at 22:45hrs | 307 Views

Zimbabwe: African Development Bank approves $25 million trade finance line of credit for Central Africa Building Society

20 Dec 2023 at 22:34hrs | 266 Views

Failure to comprehend CCC's sell-out on reforms is symptomatic of incurable stupidity and worse

20 Dec 2023 at 22:30hrs | 851 Views

Stanbic Bank donates US$20 000 for chemotherapy drugs to CAZ

20 Dec 2023 at 22:26hrs | 148 Views

Catholic priests bashed at a mine

20 Dec 2023 at 22:20hrs | 1821 Views

All set for DJ Tira and Holy Ten festival at Queen Sports Club

20 Dec 2023 at 19:42hrs | 554 Views

Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe cricket coach

20 Dec 2023 at 18:19hrs | 417 Views

Bosso dismisses tech team announcement

20 Dec 2023 at 18:18hrs | 661 Views

Man kills twin brother over farmer's shoes

20 Dec 2023 at 18:17hrs | 771 Views

Zimbabwe dams water levels rise

20 Dec 2023 at 12:48hrs | 2198 Views

1 South African shot dead, 3 arrested in Harare for robbery

20 Dec 2023 at 12:41hrs | 2905 Views

Gospel musician, Eric Moyo dies

20 Dec 2023 at 11:53hrs | 2695 Views

Is China good for Zimbabwe?

20 Dec 2023 at 09:10hrs | 655 Views

Player exodus looms at Bosso

20 Dec 2023 at 09:08hrs | 1488 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu puts foes on notice

20 Dec 2023 at 09:03hrs | 5116 Views

Zimbabwe tops in beer drinkers' survey

20 Dec 2023 at 06:33hrs | 957 Views

Effective rains expected within the next two weeks

20 Dec 2023 at 06:30hrs | 1342 Views

Chamisa urged to iron out issues with Biti, Ncube, Sikhala

20 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 1888 Views

Masvingo residents tired of living in darkness

20 Dec 2023 at 06:15hrs | 283 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border chiefs meet in wake of undocumented children row

20 Dec 2023 at 06:13hrs | 398 Views

Mthuli Mthuli gives in to MPs' demands

20 Dec 2023 at 06:13hrs | 1317 Views

Mthuli Ncube divorced from reality

20 Dec 2023 at 06:12hrs | 541 Views

Ziyambi, Prison boss dragged to court

20 Dec 2023 at 06:12hrs | 298 Views

Zanu-PF officials suspended over land theft

20 Dec 2023 at 06:12hrs | 446 Views

Zimbabweans rush to beat January passport fee hike

20 Dec 2023 at 06:11hrs | 162 Views

6 family members perish in car crash

20 Dec 2023 at 06:11hrs | 701 Views

Bosso's Peter Muduhwa could join Dembare

20 Dec 2023 at 06:10hrs | 207 Views

Donald Trump suffers Kasukuwere fate

20 Dec 2023 at 05:57hrs | 1281 Views

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

19 Dec 2023 at 21:37hrs | 285 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

19 Dec 2023 at 21:27hrs | 753 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

19 Dec 2023 at 19:19hrs | 586 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

19 Dec 2023 at 16:30hrs | 3960 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

19 Dec 2023 at 13:55hrs | 4549 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

19 Dec 2023 at 13:37hrs | 2874 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

19 Dec 2023 at 13:29hrs | 1274 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

19 Dec 2023 at 13:25hrs | 2953 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

19 Dec 2023 at 13:24hrs | 205 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

19 Dec 2023 at 13:11hrs | 2125 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

19 Dec 2023 at 13:02hrs | 1107 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

19 Dec 2023 at 13:00hrs | 640 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

19 Dec 2023 at 12:56hrs | 1415 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

19 Dec 2023 at 11:48hrs | 843 Views