Police block Sikhala rally

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have blocked a solidarity rally for opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) politician, Job Sikhala, set for Saturday, sparking outrage from his supporters.

The Job Sikhala Solidarity Council, which is behind the rally, had notified authorities of its intention to hold the event at Huruyadzo Community Hall.

The rally was meant to pile pressure on the government to release Sikhala, who has been in remand prison since June last year charged with incitement to public violence.

In a letter addressed to the organisers, police said the planned rally was a security threat as it did not meet provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Mopa).

"The notification to hold a procession rally in solidarity with Job Sikhala at Huruyadzo Community Hall on December 23 is prohibited. The notification does not meet the requirements of section 7 of the Mopa Act. Therefore, your event was not sanctioned," the letter read.

In response, the organisers of the rally accused the police of using Mopa as a pretext to stifle dissent and deny citizens their constitutional rights.

"The Job Sikhala Solidarity Council notes with disgust the blocking of the December 23 solidarity rally by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), it said.

"The ZRP claims that the notification failed to meet the requirements of Mopa, an excuse that has been consistently used to deny citizens their freedom of association and assembly."

They condemned the "systematic restriction of all activities done in the name of Job Sikhala by the Zimbabwean State".

"It is apparent that the name Job Sikhala attracts repression from the regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa. The State has caged Sikhala for more than 18 months, but they still shiver at the mere mention of Sikhala's name," the council said.

"The council will not be deterred by this setback. A series of solidarity activities are lined up to rally the millions of pro-democracy campaigners in Zimbabwe and beyond to collectively demand the release of Job Sikhala."

Sikhala has been in remand prison for more than a year and a half on charges of inciting party supporters to avenge the death of slain activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Ali was killed and her body cut into pieces. Her remains were found in a disused well.

Source - newsday
More on: #Police, #Sikhala, #Rally

