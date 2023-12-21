Financial woes bite Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

DEFENDER Andrew Mbeba wants to stay with Highlanders beyond his deal that expires in ten days, but that all hinges on the club paying what they owe him and offer a more lucrative deal this time around.Financial woes could see an exodus which would see new coach Kelvin Kaindu having to start from scratch.Highlanders' sponsorship deal with Sakunda which was oiling the club has come to an end and there has been no indication of a possible renewal.Mbeba, who is a Warriors' defender and was one of the outstanding players in the league, is among the players whose contracts with the Bulawayo giants expire on December 31.His uncle, who handles Mbeba's matters but chose to remain anonymous, yesterday said they are waiting on Highlanders to make a move."We are waiting to hear from Highlanders but what I can confirm is that the club owes him (Mbeba) in signing-on fees and winning bonuses. If that can be cleared and a tangible offer is made, then we take it from there. We are waiting for Highlanders to make the way forward. We love Highlanders, we grew up there and played there. But for now, Andrew is a Highlanders player until his contract expires and there is little that we can say," Mbeba's uncle said.Mbeba chose not to shed light over his future at this stage."My contract indeed expires on December 31 but I don't want to talk about football. I just want to enjoy my festive season. I am not decided on anything yet," he said before referring NewsDay Sport to his uncle.Another defender Peter Muduhwa, who has a running contract with the club, has been linked with a move to Dynamos and the Bulawayo giants are also said to owe him in signing on fees.Mbongeni Ndlovu is on his way to FC Platinum after his contract expires on December 31.Ray Lunga, Rahman Kutsanzira, Ray Lunga, Brighton Manhire and Andrew Tandi are out of contract on December 31.Manhire is said to be on FC Platinum's radar.