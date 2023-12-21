Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

by Simbarashe Sithole
14 secs ago | Views
A 32-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer stationed at Mphoeng is in soup after he allegedly raped a grade seven pupil who knocked at his door looking for tomatoes.


The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday.

Onias Kanengoni appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware who remanded him in custody to January 9 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

The state alleged on December 19  the complainant who is 14 years old went to ZRP Mphoeng quarters looking for tomatoes.

The minor knocked at Kanengoni's door and he came out, she asked for directons where tomatoes were sold in the camp.

Kanengoni directed her and when she was about to leave , the suspect dragged her inside the room and raped him once.

The mother of the minor followed her and knocked at Kanengoni's door, he came out and the complainant bolted out.

She narrated the case to her mother who escorted her to the police station to file a report. 
Selestine Madziwa represented the state.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #ZRP, #Rape, #Grade_7

