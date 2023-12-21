Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean man kills uncle using wrestling tactic

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A tragic incident unfolded in Masvingo involving Vetengeni Kwaramba (35), who, as revealed in court, accidentally caused the death of his 62-year-old uncle using the "sharpshooter" wrestling move.

The details emerged during Kwaramba's trial before Justice Munyaradzi Mawadze at Masvingo High Court. Initially facing a murder charge, Kwaramba's case proceeded based on an agreed-upon statement of facts, resulting in his conviction for culpable homicide after entering a guilty plea.

Both Kwaramba and his uncle lived under Chief Makanganwi in Bikita, although in different villages. The incident occurred on March 7, 2023, during a funeral wake for their grandfather in Romberai Village, Chief Mazungunye, Bikita, where both were present as mourners.

As the accused and the deceased participated in a church service during the funeral gathering, they engaged in light-hearted banter and jokes, a common occurrence at such events. The exchange took a dark turn when Kwaramba, driven by a premature desire for roasted beef, was mocked by his uncle.

In a moment reminiscent of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) moves, Kwaramba physically confronted his uncle, executing the "sharpshooter" move. He lifted his uncle's legs to chest level, folding them and forcing him to lie on his waist with legs pressed and folded. The applied pressure led to a neck fracture for the unfortunate victim.

Following the incident, the now-deceased was taken to Silveira Mission Hospital and later transferred to Masvingo General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on March 8, 2023.


Source - NewZW
More on: #WWE, #Tactic, #Wrestling

