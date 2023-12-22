Latest News Editor's Choice


Sex worker bashed at client's house

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago
A Plumtree based commercial sex worker is regretting visiting a client's house after she was severely bashed by the client's wife.


Prisca Mpofu (29) assaulted Aisha Phiri all over the body with a wooden stick all over the body after catching her pants down with her husband Treasure Maphosa.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts on Tuesday where Mpofu was sentenced to 15 months in jail by magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware conditionally suspended the sentence to 210 hours of community service at Social Welfare Offices in Plumtree.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on December 18 Maphosa hired Phiri for sex work.

He took her to his house and slept with her in a spare bedroom while his wife slept in the main bedroom.

The following morning the wife caught the two having the juicy act and she was furious before attacking the sex worker who got injured after the attack.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Mpofu.

Source - Byo24News

