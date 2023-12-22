Chiwenga ties nuptial knot

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean co-Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga today closed a dramatic chapter of his marriage life when he tied the nuptial knot God's way in Harare with new wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga (nee Baloyi).Chiwenga is coming out of a nasty divorce with ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa which was characterised by allegations of betrayal, attempted murder, money laundering, corruption and fraud.The auspicious occasion today thus marked a new chapter in Chiwenga who had a bitter divorce with Mubaiwa whom he had married after she had controversially divorced ex-footballer Shingi Kawondera.The glamorous wedding event took place, starting with the ceremony at St Gerard Catholic Church in Borrowdale followed by a reception at Venue Umwinzii, an exquisite wedding venue located in Umwinsidale.The wedding was attended by high-profile guests including family members, relatives and friends, political and business bigwigs, VIPs and socialites, as well as ordinary people.Some of the guests included President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, the late former president Robert Mugabe's widow Grace Mugabe and her daughter Bona, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, high-ranking members of the security services and top ruling Zanu-PF party officials.Former vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko, members of the diplomatic community and business executives were also there.As they say, happy marriages begin when people marry the ones they actually love, and they blossom when we love those we marry.