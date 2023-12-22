Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga ties nuptial knot

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean co-Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga today closed a dramatic chapter of his marriage life when he tied the nuptial knot God's way in Harare with new wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga (nee Baloyi).

Chiwenga is coming out of a nasty divorce with ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa which was characterised by allegations of betrayal, attempted murder, money laundering, corruption and fraud.

The auspicious occasion today thus marked a new chapter in Chiwenga who had a bitter  divorce with Mubaiwa whom he had married after she had controversially divorced ex-footballer Shingi Kawondera.

The glamorous wedding event took place, starting with the ceremony at St Gerard Catholic Church in Borrowdale followed  by a reception at Venue Umwinzii, an exquisite wedding venue located in Umwinsidale.

The wedding was attended by high-profile guests including family members, relatives and friends, political and business bigwigs, VIPs and socialites, as well as ordinary people.

Some of the guests included President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, the late former president Robert Mugabe's widow Grace Mugabe and her daughter Bona, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, high-ranking members of the security services and top ruling Zanu-PF party officials.

Former vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko, members of the diplomatic community and business executives were also there.

As they say, happy marriages begin when people marry the ones they actually love, and they blossom when we love those we marry.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Bob Nyabinde dies

29 mins ago | 14 Views

3 dead in horrific accident

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament musangwe under way in Limpopo

1 hr ago | 49 Views

'Chiwenga not really in love with Baloyi'

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

ZTA CEO resigns under ministerial pressure

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's house negroes

10 hrs ago | 506 Views

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

10 hrs ago | 827 Views

CID request access into Takudzwa Ngadziore Facebook to unmask MP's kidnappers

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

Massive traffic jam at Beitbridge border

10 hrs ago | 467 Views

'Zimbabweans yet to enjoy genuine unity'

10 hrs ago | 122 Views

Teen killed for being lazy

10 hrs ago | 410 Views

Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Beitbridge conservationist killed by buffalo

10 hrs ago | 272 Views

TTI fires 200 employees

10 hrs ago | 197 Views

4 dead, 5 injured in a head-on accident

10 hrs ago | 127 Views

CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

10 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwean woman gives birth in kombi

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF suspends five over land

10 hrs ago | 51 Views

Sex worker bashed at client's house

13 hrs ago | 692 Views

ZANU PF at the forefront of dividing Zimbabweans!

22 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa's gun amnesty fails to bring down violent crime

22 Dec 2023 at 18:25hrs | 239 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, MDC councils to blame for cholera deaths

22 Dec 2023 at 18:24hrs | 106 Views

Mnangagwa pampers cronies with borehole drilling contracts

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 588 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis holding back power deals

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 286 Views

Drama-filled 2023 ends in tears for CCC

22 Dec 2023 at 18:22hrs | 726 Views

The elusive promise of a democratic breakthrough

22 Dec 2023 at 18:19hrs | 120 Views

Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

22 Dec 2023 at 18:17hrs | 117 Views

Zimbabwe CEOs push back on salaries disclosure

22 Dec 2023 at 18:16hrs | 237 Views

'Zimbabwe economic data questionable'

22 Dec 2023 at 18:14hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe govt misses US$12bn mining target

22 Dec 2023 at 18:13hrs | 130 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid up in smoke as army moves in

22 Dec 2023 at 09:39hrs | 9450 Views

ZCTU under pressure

22 Dec 2023 at 09:38hrs | 400 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day is meaningless unless and until

22 Dec 2023 at 09:20hrs | 207 Views

Zimbabwean man kills uncle using wrestling tactic

22 Dec 2023 at 09:07hrs | 769 Views

Zimbabwe police block Mthwakazi's Umkhombandlela rally

22 Dec 2023 at 08:59hrs | 445 Views

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

22 Dec 2023 at 08:39hrs | 1175 Views

Police investigate corrupt Beitbridge detectives

22 Dec 2023 at 08:01hrs | 554 Views

Mpilo plunged into darkness

22 Dec 2023 at 07:13hrs | 240 Views

'No reason to celebrate Unity Day'

22 Dec 2023 at 07:13hrs | 212 Views

Unity Day has lost its lustre

22 Dec 2023 at 07:12hrs | 64 Views

Teachers clash with Zec

22 Dec 2023 at 07:11hrs | 182 Views

Financial woes bite Bosso

22 Dec 2023 at 07:10hrs | 227 Views

Man attempts to kill cop with a sword

22 Dec 2023 at 07:07hrs | 243 Views

Police block Sikhala rally

22 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 331 Views

Operators hike fares as holiday traffic surges

22 Dec 2023 at 07:04hrs | 739 Views

Zesa switches off power to Gweru water treatment plant over debt

22 Dec 2023 at 07:01hrs | 93 Views

South Africa to adopt Zimsec model

22 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 594 Views