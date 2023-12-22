ZTA CEO resigns under ministerial pressure

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Executive Officer Winnie Muchanyuka resigned under ministerial pressure, while the board was also booted out by the new Tourism minister Barbara Rwodzi, it has emerged.A number of other officials are also under pressure, fearing they would be fired by the minister soon in the coming year.Muchanyuka was appointed substantive chief executive for the tourism body last year.She had replaced Karikoga Kaseke who had resigned last year due to ill-health.Givemore Chidzidzi had been acting in that capacity since Kaseke’s resignation.Six months down the line, in January this year, former Tourism minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu placed Muchanyuka and Chidzidzi under corruption investigations by a special committee led by the Public Service ministry’s permanent secretary Simon Masanga.The five-member special investigation committee was appointment by Ndlovu through a Government Gazette published on 27 January 2023.Other members of the committee were Gibson Chijarira (chief director in the Lands, Agriculture Fisheries, Water and Rural Development ministry), N Shuva (chief internal auditor in the Energy and Power Development Ministry), E Ngwarati (chief director in the Local Government and Public Works ministry) and R C Makunike ( chief director, Legal Advice Department.Meanwhile, the ZTA board chaired by Ray Mawerera and deputised Precious Sibiya has been pressured out.Other members were Rita Likukuma, Beatrice Tonhodzayi, Veneranda Munyoro, Tare Munzara, Precious Mazhande, Admire Ndlovu and Muchanyuka who was ex officio.Rwodzi is deputised by President Mnangagwa's nephew Tongai Mnangagwa, an appointment that sent tongues wagging as it came together with the deployment of the President's son Kudakwashe Mnangagwa as deputy Finance minister.