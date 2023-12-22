'Chiwenga not really in love with Baloyi'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and new wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga exchanged nuptials this Saturday at St Gerard's Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare.Ahead of the wedding with his long-time lover, Chiwenga's ex-wife turned party pooper.Jilted Marry Mubaiwa, whose marriage to Chiwenga was annulled by a court last year following her arrest for his attempted murder, took to social media to claim that the former army general is not really in love with Baloyi, a colonel in the army.Ahead of the marital ceremony, invitations went out to dozens of guests who witnessed the nuptials set to be followed by an expensively planned celebration ahead.Writing on X, Mubaiwa claimed: "He is 'shooting himself in the foot' if he knows what that means… I am almost certain that he has no love at all for that 'woman' that follows him around as he has denied me access to my clothes incl my underwear, is he wearing it so he can dream about me…"Doing her best to rain on the lovers' parade, she also accused Chiwenga of denying her access to their three children and hanging onto her undergarments.Chiwenga last month spent two days visiting her in-laws at Sababa in Filabusi, Matabeleland South. It is believed the couple formerly announced their wedding plans to her family during the visit.This is Chiwenga's third marriage in just over 20 years. He divorced Jocelyn Mauchaza and married Mubaiwa in 2003.