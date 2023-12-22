Traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament musangwe under way in Limpopo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The month-long traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament, a staple of the festive season, is currently under way at the Tshifudi cattle dip outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo. This annual tournament, which commenced five days ago, has been a cultural fixture since the 1800s, attracting participants and spectators alike.The rules of the tournament dictate that the fight only ceases if one of the contestants starts bleeding. The event, known as musangwe, has garnered significant attention for its historical significance and the strict adherence to its traditional practices.The tournament, spanning two weeks, is anticipated to culminate in the first weekend of January. Participants are categorized into five groups: Mambibi (Young boys), Rovhasize (Senior boys), Pinner (Men), Ngwena (Champions), and Masters, a group consisting of older men aged 50 and above. The atmosphere is charged with excitement as fighters showcase their skills and adhere to the time-honored rules of musangwe.This annual cultural event provides a unique insight into the rich traditions of the community, reflecting the resilience of practices that have endured for centuries. The fighters, dedicated to their respective groups, engage in spirited bouts, creating an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators alike.