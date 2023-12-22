Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament musangwe under way in Limpopo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The month-long traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament, a staple of the festive season, is currently under way at the Tshifudi cattle dip outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo. This annual tournament, which commenced five days ago, has been a cultural fixture since the 1800s, attracting participants and spectators alike.

The rules of the tournament dictate that the fight only ceases if one of the contestants starts bleeding. The event, known as musangwe, has garnered significant attention for its historical significance and the strict adherence to its traditional practices.

The tournament, spanning two weeks, is anticipated to culminate in the first weekend of January. Participants are categorized into five groups: Mambibi (Young boys), Rovhasize (Senior boys), Pinner (Men), Ngwena (Champions), and Masters, a group consisting of older men aged 50 and above. The atmosphere is charged with excitement as fighters showcase their skills and adhere to the time-honored rules of musangwe.

This annual cultural event provides a unique insight into the rich traditions of the community, reflecting the resilience of practices that have endured for centuries. The fighters, dedicated to their respective groups, engage in spirited bouts, creating an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators alike.


Source - sabc
More on: #Knuckle, #Bare, #Fist

Comments


Must Read

Bob Nyabinde dies

48 mins ago | 44 Views

3 dead in horrific accident

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

'Chiwenga not really in love with Baloyi'

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

ZTA CEO resigns under ministerial pressure

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chiwenga ties nuptial knot

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's house negroes

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

10 hrs ago | 839 Views

CID request access into Takudzwa Ngadziore Facebook to unmask MP's kidnappers

10 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

11 hrs ago | 330 Views

Massive traffic jam at Beitbridge border

11 hrs ago | 476 Views

'Zimbabweans yet to enjoy genuine unity'

11 hrs ago | 123 Views

Teen killed for being lazy

11 hrs ago | 423 Views

Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

11 hrs ago | 127 Views

Beitbridge conservationist killed by buffalo

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

TTI fires 200 employees

11 hrs ago | 200 Views

4 dead, 5 injured in a head-on accident

11 hrs ago | 129 Views

CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

11 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwean woman gives birth in kombi

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF suspends five over land

11 hrs ago | 51 Views

Sex worker bashed at client's house

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

ZANU PF at the forefront of dividing Zimbabweans!

22 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa's gun amnesty fails to bring down violent crime

22 Dec 2023 at 18:25hrs | 240 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, MDC councils to blame for cholera deaths

22 Dec 2023 at 18:24hrs | 106 Views

Mnangagwa pampers cronies with borehole drilling contracts

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 588 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis holding back power deals

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 286 Views

Drama-filled 2023 ends in tears for CCC

22 Dec 2023 at 18:22hrs | 729 Views

The elusive promise of a democratic breakthrough

22 Dec 2023 at 18:19hrs | 120 Views

Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

22 Dec 2023 at 18:17hrs | 118 Views

Zimbabwe CEOs push back on salaries disclosure

22 Dec 2023 at 18:16hrs | 237 Views

'Zimbabwe economic data questionable'

22 Dec 2023 at 18:14hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe govt misses US$12bn mining target

22 Dec 2023 at 18:13hrs | 131 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid up in smoke as army moves in

22 Dec 2023 at 09:39hrs | 9476 Views

ZCTU under pressure

22 Dec 2023 at 09:38hrs | 402 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day is meaningless unless and until

22 Dec 2023 at 09:20hrs | 207 Views

Zimbabwean man kills uncle using wrestling tactic

22 Dec 2023 at 09:07hrs | 769 Views

Zimbabwe police block Mthwakazi's Umkhombandlela rally

22 Dec 2023 at 08:59hrs | 445 Views

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

22 Dec 2023 at 08:39hrs | 1177 Views

Police investigate corrupt Beitbridge detectives

22 Dec 2023 at 08:01hrs | 555 Views

Mpilo plunged into darkness

22 Dec 2023 at 07:13hrs | 240 Views

'No reason to celebrate Unity Day'

22 Dec 2023 at 07:13hrs | 212 Views

Unity Day has lost its lustre

22 Dec 2023 at 07:12hrs | 64 Views

Teachers clash with Zec

22 Dec 2023 at 07:11hrs | 182 Views

Financial woes bite Bosso

22 Dec 2023 at 07:10hrs | 227 Views

Man attempts to kill cop with a sword

22 Dec 2023 at 07:07hrs | 243 Views

Police block Sikhala rally

22 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 331 Views

Operators hike fares as holiday traffic surges

22 Dec 2023 at 07:04hrs | 740 Views

Zesa switches off power to Gweru water treatment plant over debt

22 Dec 2023 at 07:01hrs | 94 Views

South Africa to adopt Zimsec model

22 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 596 Views