Bob Nyabinde dies

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Renowned jazz maestro Bob Nyabinde, affectionately referred to as "The Headmaster," has passed away.

Nyabinde had been in poor health for an extended period, grappling with the challenges of diabetes since his diagnosis in 2018, which significantly impacted his eyesight. In 2021, a stroke further impeded his illustrious music career that spanned several decades.

A statement posted on his official Facebook page mournfully declares, "The great songwriter has departed. Farewell, Jazz legend. Harmonize with the angels."

During the zenith of his musical journey, Bob Nyabinde produced chart-topping hits such as "Chabuda Hapana" from his inaugural album, "Pane Nyaya," released in 2002.

More to follow...

Source - newzimbabwe

