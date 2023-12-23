Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Dynamos player, coach David George dies

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
Former Dynamos and Motor Action head coach David George has died.

News of his passing filtered through social media on Saturday but there was scant detail about his last moments.

A great player of his generation, George starred for local premiership giants Dynamos back in the 1970s.

He would later serve the club as a coach.

George also had a stint with Motor Action, at one point partnering coach Joey Antipas to lead the now defunct football 2010 Zimbabwe premiership champions in their maiden CAF African Champions League in 2011.

Writing on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, former Dynamos midfielder Memory Mucherahowa was among those who paid tribute to the now late Dynamos legend and football mentor.

"David George gone. takambozama kubatsiridzana kuti zviite asi Mwari vatanha ruva ravo. Zororai murugare  Bla D," he said.

Justice Majabvi, another Dynamos midfield legend, also expressed his sorrow over the passing of the football legend.

"Devastated, RIP my coach #DavidGeorge," Majavi said.

Source - zimlive
More on: #George, #Dies, #Dembare

Comments


Must Read

Congestion expected at Beitbridge border to Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Bob Nyabinde dies

13 hrs ago | 937 Views

3 dead in horrific accident

14 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament musangwe under way in Limpopo

14 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Chiwenga not really in love with Baloyi'

14 hrs ago | 2602 Views

ZTA CEO resigns under ministerial pressure

14 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Chiwenga ties nuptial knot

14 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zimbabwe's house negroes

22 hrs ago | 834 Views

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

22 hrs ago | 1062 Views

CID request access into Takudzwa Ngadziore Facebook to unmask MP's kidnappers

22 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

22 hrs ago | 415 Views

Massive traffic jam at Beitbridge border

22 hrs ago | 571 Views

'Zimbabweans yet to enjoy genuine unity'

22 hrs ago | 146 Views

Teen killed for being lazy

22 hrs ago | 468 Views

Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil

22 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

22 hrs ago | 175 Views

Beitbridge conservationist killed by buffalo

22 hrs ago | 426 Views

TTI fires 200 employees

22 hrs ago | 294 Views

4 dead, 5 injured in a head-on accident

22 hrs ago | 180 Views

CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

22 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean woman gives birth in kombi

22 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zanu-PF suspends five over land

22 hrs ago | 74 Views

Sex worker bashed at client's house

23 Dec 2023 at 07:23hrs | 811 Views

ZANU PF at the forefront of dividing Zimbabweans!

22 Dec 2023 at 22:22hrs | 480 Views

Mnangagwa's gun amnesty fails to bring down violent crime

22 Dec 2023 at 18:25hrs | 254 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, MDC councils to blame for cholera deaths

22 Dec 2023 at 18:24hrs | 113 Views

Mnangagwa pampers cronies with borehole drilling contracts

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 611 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis holding back power deals

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 294 Views

Drama-filled 2023 ends in tears for CCC

22 Dec 2023 at 18:22hrs | 741 Views

The elusive promise of a democratic breakthrough

22 Dec 2023 at 18:19hrs | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

22 Dec 2023 at 18:17hrs | 124 Views

Zimbabwe CEOs push back on salaries disclosure

22 Dec 2023 at 18:16hrs | 255 Views

'Zimbabwe economic data questionable'

22 Dec 2023 at 18:14hrs | 110 Views

Zimbabwe govt misses US$12bn mining target

22 Dec 2023 at 18:13hrs | 135 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid up in smoke as army moves in

22 Dec 2023 at 09:39hrs | 9811 Views

ZCTU under pressure

22 Dec 2023 at 09:38hrs | 409 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day is meaningless unless and until

22 Dec 2023 at 09:20hrs | 209 Views

Zimbabwean man kills uncle using wrestling tactic

22 Dec 2023 at 09:07hrs | 804 Views

Zimbabwe police block Mthwakazi's Umkhombandlela rally

22 Dec 2023 at 08:59hrs | 453 Views

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

22 Dec 2023 at 08:39hrs | 1200 Views

Police investigate corrupt Beitbridge detectives

22 Dec 2023 at 08:01hrs | 565 Views

Mpilo plunged into darkness

22 Dec 2023 at 07:13hrs | 246 Views

'No reason to celebrate Unity Day'

22 Dec 2023 at 07:13hrs | 212 Views

Unity Day has lost its lustre

22 Dec 2023 at 07:12hrs | 64 Views

Teachers clash with Zec

22 Dec 2023 at 07:11hrs | 184 Views

Financial woes bite Bosso

22 Dec 2023 at 07:10hrs | 231 Views

Man attempts to kill cop with a sword

22 Dec 2023 at 07:07hrs | 246 Views

Police block Sikhala rally

22 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 334 Views

Operators hike fares as holiday traffic surges

22 Dec 2023 at 07:04hrs | 792 Views