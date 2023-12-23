Fertilizer Fiasco: Binga Teacher Behind Bars for Presidential Inputs Scandal

News / National

by Peter Matuka



Bags of fertilizers recovered from Lovemore Mungwari Shop on Wednesday afternoon by Kamativi Police

In a recent legal development, a 39-year-old teacher from Chinego Primary School under Chief Pashu in Binga finds himself in custody following accusations of unlawfully possessing Presidential Command agricultural inputs, specifically fertilizers. The case has been brought before the Hwange Magistrates Court, where Ms. Fungai Dzimiri is presiding.Lovemore Chimuka Mungwari, aged 39, pleaded guilty during the court session at the Hwange Magistrates Court. The charges arise from an incident reported by prosecutor Chido Chuma, who informed the court that on December 20, ZRP Kamativi received a tip about Mungwari's alleged involvement in the unlawful possession of Presidential Command agricultural inputs, specifically fertilizers.Acting swiftly on the tip, police officers conducted a search, revealing 139 bags of 90 kilograms of compound D fertilizers, 31 bags of 90 kilograms of Ammonium nitrate fertilizers, and three bags of 50 kilograms of lime stored in his shop at Chinego Business Centre.Subsequently, Mungwari was apprehended and taken to Kamativi Police, where charges of unlawful possession of Presidential Command agricultural inputs (fertilizers) were filed.The estimated street value of the seized 173 bags of fertilizers is ZWL$33,000,000, emphasizing the severity of the alleged offense. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and the accused individual remains in custody pending further developments in the case.