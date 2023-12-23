Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trio nabbed for growing, possession of weed

by Peter Matuka
2 hrs ago | Views
Enock Chuma in yellow cap seated in his dagga garden. Constable Fanuel Mhlanga and Constable Ranganai Mawushe Police recovering cultivated fresh dagga and harvested dagga.
Three Binga men will enjoy Christmas behind bars following the announcement of a remand in custody on Thursday afternoon by Hwange Magistrate Court represented by Ms Fungai Dzimiri.

The trio are facing criminal charges ranging from unlawful possession of dangerous drugs specifically dagga to unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

Enock Chuma (53),  Mathew Munkombwe (39) and Malvin Mweembe (41) reside in Mabula village under Chief Pashu in Binga.

According to Prosecutor Chido Tshuma, On December 19, Police received a tip-off to the effect that the trio are dealing in dangerous drugs. A reaction team from Zrp KAMATIVI Police turned the tables leading to the subsequent arrest of Munkombwe, Mweembe and Chuma.



Police recovered numerous cultivated fresh dagga plants ranging from 300-500 plants, 24 harvest dagga, 125 grams of prepared dagga and 36 class 1 wire snares from Chuma.



Furthermore, 26 prepared dagga sachets were recovered from Mweembe whilst 33 prepared dagga sachets were recovered from Munkombwe. Total street value is estimated ZWL$50000000-00.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Somaliland Strikes Gold: Unleashing energy and mineral riches for economic boom

31 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state because of 'a parasitic ruling elite' admitted Chamisa, junior parasite with the anaesthetic and para

35 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe mines need a web presence

39 mins ago | 11 Views

Chamisa not a democrat

42 mins ago | 61 Views

Hands off King Lobengula, he was not a Zimbabwean!

50 mins ago | 75 Views

Weed lands another Binga man behind bars

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Fertilizer Fiasco: Binga Teacher Behind Bars for Presidential Inputs Scandal

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Pitfalls of Liberation Movements in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ex-Dynamos player, coach David George dies

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Congestion expected at Beitbridge border to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bob Nyabinde dies

15 hrs ago | 1036 Views

3 dead in horrific accident

16 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament musangwe under way in Limpopo

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Chiwenga not really in love with Baloyi'

16 hrs ago | 2958 Views

ZTA CEO resigns under ministerial pressure

17 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Chiwenga ties nuptial knot

17 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zimbabwe's house negroes

23 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 863 Views

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

23 Dec 2023 at 10:10hrs | 1095 Views

CID request access into Takudzwa Ngadziore Facebook to unmask MP's kidnappers

23 Dec 2023 at 10:09hrs | 618 Views

Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

23 Dec 2023 at 09:54hrs | 435 Views

Massive traffic jam at Beitbridge border

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 593 Views

'Zimbabweans yet to enjoy genuine unity'

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 150 Views

Teen killed for being lazy

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 478 Views

Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 219 Views

Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 181 Views

Beitbridge conservationist killed by buffalo

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 457 Views

TTI fires 200 employees

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 308 Views

4 dead, 5 injured in a head-on accident

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 182 Views

CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 70 Views

Zimbabwean woman gives birth in kombi

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 162 Views

Zanu-PF suspends five over land

23 Dec 2023 at 09:49hrs | 77 Views

Sex worker bashed at client's house

23 Dec 2023 at 07:23hrs | 834 Views

ZANU PF at the forefront of dividing Zimbabweans!

22 Dec 2023 at 22:22hrs | 492 Views

Mnangagwa's gun amnesty fails to bring down violent crime

22 Dec 2023 at 18:25hrs | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, MDC councils to blame for cholera deaths

22 Dec 2023 at 18:24hrs | 113 Views

Mnangagwa pampers cronies with borehole drilling contracts

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 616 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis holding back power deals

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 295 Views

Drama-filled 2023 ends in tears for CCC

22 Dec 2023 at 18:22hrs | 749 Views

The elusive promise of a democratic breakthrough

22 Dec 2023 at 18:19hrs | 124 Views

Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

22 Dec 2023 at 18:17hrs | 126 Views

Zimbabwe CEOs push back on salaries disclosure

22 Dec 2023 at 18:16hrs | 259 Views

'Zimbabwe economic data questionable'

22 Dec 2023 at 18:14hrs | 113 Views

Zimbabwe govt misses US$12bn mining target

22 Dec 2023 at 18:13hrs | 137 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid up in smoke as army moves in

22 Dec 2023 at 09:39hrs | 9874 Views

ZCTU under pressure

22 Dec 2023 at 09:38hrs | 410 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day is meaningless unless and until

22 Dec 2023 at 09:20hrs | 209 Views

Zimbabwean man kills uncle using wrestling tactic

22 Dec 2023 at 09:07hrs | 806 Views

Zimbabwe police block Mthwakazi's Umkhombandlela rally

22 Dec 2023 at 08:59hrs | 454 Views

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

22 Dec 2023 at 08:39hrs | 1206 Views