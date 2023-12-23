Trio nabbed for growing, possession of weed

News / National

by Peter Matuka

Three Binga men will enjoy Christmas behind bars following the announcement of a remand in custody on Thursday afternoon by Hwange Magistrate Court represented by Ms Fungai Dzimiri.The trio are facing criminal charges ranging from unlawful possession of dangerous drugs specifically dagga to unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.Enock Chuma (53), Mathew Munkombwe (39) and Malvin Mweembe (41) reside in Mabula village under Chief Pashu in Binga.According to Prosecutor Chido Tshuma, On December 19, Police received a tip-off to the effect that the trio are dealing in dangerous drugs. A reaction team from Zrp KAMATIVI Police turned the tables leading to the subsequent arrest of Munkombwe, Mweembe and Chuma.Police recovered numerous cultivated fresh dagga plants ranging from 300-500 plants, 24 harvest dagga, 125 grams of prepared dagga and 36 class 1 wire snares from Chuma.Furthermore, 26 prepared dagga sachets were recovered from Mweembe whilst 33 prepared dagga sachets were recovered from Munkombwe. Total street value is estimated ZWL$50000000-00.