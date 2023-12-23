Weed lands another Binga man behind bars

News / National

by Peter Matuka

A 42-year-old man from Malalya village under Chief Pashu in Binga cried red tears on Wednesday morning following the announcement of his verdict by Hwange Magistrate Court represented by Ms Fungai Dzimiri.Adam Munsaka was facing charges of unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs - dagga. After his remand in custody on Monday, Munsaka was found guilty to the charge of unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs and was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment to be served at Hwange Prisons. 12 months were suspended on the usual five-year condition and the dagga was forfeited to the state.On Monday, Munsaka entered a plea of guilt during the court session held at Hwange Magistrates' Dete Circuit Court. The charges stem from an incident reported by prosecutor Chido Chuma, who informed the court that on December 17, ZRP Kamativi received a tip regarding Munsaka's alleged involvement in the unlawful trade of dangerous drugs, specifically dagga.Acting promptly on the tip, police officers conducted a search, uncovering 2.45 kg of prepared dagga concealed within a bedroom hut beneath two monarch bags. Subsequently, Munsaka was apprehended and transported to Kamativi Police, where a docket detailing the charges of unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs (dagga) was initiated.The street value of the seized dagga was estimated to be ZWL$ 14,000,000, underscoring the seriousness of the alleged offense. The legal proceedings were closed with the culprit behind bars and had put a full stop to those who will be found wanting.