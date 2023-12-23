Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Weed lands another Binga man behind bars

by Peter Matuka
2 hrs ago | Views
A 42-year-old man from Malalya village under Chief Pashu in Binga cried red tears on Wednesday morning following the announcement of his verdict by Hwange Magistrate Court represented by Ms Fungai Dzimiri.

Adam Munsaka was facing charges of unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs - dagga. After his remand in custody on Monday, Munsaka was found guilty to the charge of unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs and was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment to be served at Hwange Prisons. 12 months were suspended on the usual five-year condition and the dagga was forfeited to the state.

On Monday, Munsaka entered a plea of guilt during the court session held at Hwange Magistrates' Dete Circuit Court. The charges stem from an incident reported by prosecutor Chido Chuma, who informed the court that on December 17, ZRP Kamativi received a tip regarding Munsaka's alleged involvement in the unlawful trade of dangerous drugs, specifically dagga.

Acting promptly on the tip, police officers conducted a search, uncovering 2.45 kg of prepared dagga concealed within a bedroom hut beneath two monarch bags. Subsequently, Munsaka was apprehended and transported to Kamativi Police, where a docket detailing the charges of unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs (dagga) was initiated.

The street value of the seized dagga was estimated to be ZWL$ 14,000,000, underscoring the seriousness of the alleged offense. The legal proceedings were closed with the culprit behind bars and had put a full stop to those who will be found wanting.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Somaliland Strikes Gold: Unleashing energy and mineral riches for economic boom

33 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state because of 'a parasitic ruling elite' admitted Chamisa, junior parasite with the anaesthetic and para

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe mines need a web presence

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Chamisa not a democrat

44 mins ago | 64 Views

Hands off King Lobengula, he was not a Zimbabwean!

52 mins ago | 76 Views

Trio nabbed for growing, possession of weed

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Fertilizer Fiasco: Binga Teacher Behind Bars for Presidential Inputs Scandal

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Pitfalls of Liberation Movements in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ex-Dynamos player, coach David George dies

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Congestion expected at Beitbridge border to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bob Nyabinde dies

15 hrs ago | 1036 Views

3 dead in horrific accident

16 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament musangwe under way in Limpopo

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Chiwenga not really in love with Baloyi'

16 hrs ago | 2961 Views

ZTA CEO resigns under ministerial pressure

17 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Chiwenga ties nuptial knot

17 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zimbabwe's house negroes

23 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 863 Views

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

23 Dec 2023 at 10:10hrs | 1095 Views

CID request access into Takudzwa Ngadziore Facebook to unmask MP's kidnappers

23 Dec 2023 at 10:09hrs | 618 Views

Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

23 Dec 2023 at 09:54hrs | 435 Views

Massive traffic jam at Beitbridge border

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 593 Views

'Zimbabweans yet to enjoy genuine unity'

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 150 Views

Teen killed for being lazy

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 478 Views

Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 219 Views

Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 181 Views

Beitbridge conservationist killed by buffalo

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 457 Views

TTI fires 200 employees

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 308 Views

4 dead, 5 injured in a head-on accident

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 182 Views

CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 70 Views

Zimbabwean woman gives birth in kombi

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 162 Views

Zanu-PF suspends five over land

23 Dec 2023 at 09:49hrs | 77 Views

Sex worker bashed at client's house

23 Dec 2023 at 07:23hrs | 834 Views

ZANU PF at the forefront of dividing Zimbabweans!

22 Dec 2023 at 22:22hrs | 492 Views

Mnangagwa's gun amnesty fails to bring down violent crime

22 Dec 2023 at 18:25hrs | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, MDC councils to blame for cholera deaths

22 Dec 2023 at 18:24hrs | 113 Views

Mnangagwa pampers cronies with borehole drilling contracts

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 616 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis holding back power deals

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 295 Views

Drama-filled 2023 ends in tears for CCC

22 Dec 2023 at 18:22hrs | 749 Views

The elusive promise of a democratic breakthrough

22 Dec 2023 at 18:19hrs | 124 Views

Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

22 Dec 2023 at 18:17hrs | 126 Views

Zimbabwe CEOs push back on salaries disclosure

22 Dec 2023 at 18:16hrs | 259 Views

'Zimbabwe economic data questionable'

22 Dec 2023 at 18:14hrs | 113 Views

Zimbabwe govt misses US$12bn mining target

22 Dec 2023 at 18:13hrs | 137 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid up in smoke as army moves in

22 Dec 2023 at 09:39hrs | 9875 Views

ZCTU under pressure

22 Dec 2023 at 09:38hrs | 410 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day is meaningless unless and until

22 Dec 2023 at 09:20hrs | 209 Views

Zimbabwean man kills uncle using wrestling tactic

22 Dec 2023 at 09:07hrs | 806 Views

Zimbabwe police block Mthwakazi's Umkhombandlela rally

22 Dec 2023 at 08:59hrs | 454 Views

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

22 Dec 2023 at 08:39hrs | 1206 Views