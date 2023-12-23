Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Hopewell Chin'ono caught offside

by Mandla Ndlovu
53 mins ago
Hopewell Chin'ono the award winning journalist has been exposed after he posted news alleging that Obert Mpofu was behind the farm invasion at Umvutshwa Farm.

Farm owners Tara and Troy Maidwell came out and cleared the fake news exposing the person behind the invasion and exonerating Obert Mpofu. Tara Maidwell said she was concerned by the fake news as they had never implicated any politician including Obert Mpofu. She added that they knew who was behind their farm invasion and they had taken the matter to the police for actioning.

