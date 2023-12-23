Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean soccer coach sacked in Botswana

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWEN coach Taurai Mangwiro has been relieved from his duties as head coach of Botswana side Orapa United after a poor start to the 2023/2024 Batswana Premier League season.

This came after the team's 1-0 loss at home to Nico United on Friday.

Orapa United have only won three of the 12 league matches this season and are two points away from the drop zone.

The team announced the coach's departure through their social media platforms.

The Zimbabwean gaffer led the team to a third place finish last season and the Orange FA Cup final which they lost.


Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Memories of Christmas Joy: A 1983 Christmas in Rural Filabusi with Solomon Skuza's Banolila

8 mins ago | 11 Views

In-laws marry off daughter to two men

1 hr ago | 67 Views

WATCH: Hopewell Chin'ono caught offside

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

UMVUCHA FARM DEBACLE: Separating facts from fiction

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Somaliland Strikes Gold: Unleashing energy and mineral riches for economic boom

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state because of 'a parasitic ruling elite' admitted Chamisa, junior parasite with the anaesthetic and para

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe mines need a web presence

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Chamisa not a democrat

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

Hands off King Lobengula, he was not a Zimbabwean!

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Weed lands another Binga man behind bars

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Trio nabbed for growing, possession of weed

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

Fertilizer Fiasco: Binga Teacher Behind Bars for Presidential Inputs Scandal

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Pitfalls of Liberation Movements in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ex-Dynamos player, coach David George dies

7 hrs ago | 369 Views

Congestion expected at Beitbridge border to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bob Nyabinde dies

20 hrs ago | 1143 Views

3 dead in horrific accident

21 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament musangwe under way in Limpopo

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

'Chiwenga not really in love with Baloyi'

21 hrs ago | 3465 Views

ZTA CEO resigns under ministerial pressure

22 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Chiwenga ties nuptial knot

22 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwe's house negroes

23 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 886 Views

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

23 Dec 2023 at 10:10hrs | 1139 Views

CID request access into Takudzwa Ngadziore Facebook to unmask MP's kidnappers

23 Dec 2023 at 10:09hrs | 633 Views

Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

23 Dec 2023 at 09:54hrs | 449 Views

Massive traffic jam at Beitbridge border

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 632 Views

'Zimbabweans yet to enjoy genuine unity'

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 162 Views

Teen killed for being lazy

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 497 Views

Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 228 Views

Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 190 Views

Beitbridge conservationist killed by buffalo

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 471 Views

TTI fires 200 employees

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 323 Views

4 dead, 5 injured in a head-on accident

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 194 Views

CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 85 Views

Zimbabwean woman gives birth in kombi

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 172 Views

Zanu-PF suspends five over land

23 Dec 2023 at 09:49hrs | 84 Views

Sex worker bashed at client's house

23 Dec 2023 at 07:23hrs | 862 Views

ZANU PF at the forefront of dividing Zimbabweans!

22 Dec 2023 at 22:22hrs | 500 Views

Mnangagwa's gun amnesty fails to bring down violent crime

22 Dec 2023 at 18:25hrs | 260 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, MDC councils to blame for cholera deaths

22 Dec 2023 at 18:24hrs | 114 Views

Mnangagwa pampers cronies with borehole drilling contracts

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 628 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis holding back power deals

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 297 Views

Drama-filled 2023 ends in tears for CCC

22 Dec 2023 at 18:22hrs | 760 Views

The elusive promise of a democratic breakthrough

22 Dec 2023 at 18:19hrs | 124 Views

Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

22 Dec 2023 at 18:17hrs | 129 Views

Zimbabwe CEOs push back on salaries disclosure

22 Dec 2023 at 18:16hrs | 265 Views

'Zimbabwe economic data questionable'

22 Dec 2023 at 18:14hrs | 115 Views

Zimbabwe govt misses US$12bn mining target

22 Dec 2023 at 18:13hrs | 139 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid up in smoke as army moves in

22 Dec 2023 at 09:39hrs | 9961 Views