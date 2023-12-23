Mbeba extends stay at Bosso till 2026

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS and Warriors evergreen defender Andrew "Tower" Mbeba has extended his stay at Bulawayo football giants till 2026.The lanky and towering defender had a spectacular 2023 season in the Bosso rearguard where he announced himself as the club's best dead ball specialist in a campaign where he capped it by being voted among the 11 Soccer Stars of the Year.Bosso confirmed yesterday that while they were still in discussions with out of contract players, Mbeba has already further committed to the black and white army."Highlanders wishes to announce that ongoing discussions with out of contract players are progressing smoothly. The club is actively engaged in assembling a formidable technical team and a strong team in preparation for the highly anticipated 2024 season."The objective is to build a competitive squad capable of challenging for top honours and the club is pleased with the positive progress achieved thus far. On that note, Andrew ‘Tower' Mbeba remains a Highlanders player until 2026. Unless he goes to Europe of course, we will be celebrating the centenary with him," said Bosso in a celebratory jest.Several players that include, veteran Rahman Kutsanzira and pint-sized Ray Lunga are some of the players who have their contracts running out on 31 December.Steely defender Mbongeni "Mbola" Ndlovu, who also has his contract with Bosso running out at the end of this month, has reportedly already agreed terms with former league champions FC Platinum amid revelations that Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars are angling for the signature of another rock solid Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa.One would argue that the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Ngezi Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos will be justified to pursue the signature of Muduhwa's calibre.The nonsense player is endowed with great combative play, good ball control, visionary play and ability to score crucial goals.However, Bosso have insisted that they will not let their most prized Pumula bred and crowd favourite Muduhwa go.Muduhwa is the Bosso vice-captain who also knows how to frustrate his club's opponents.