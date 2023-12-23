Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

30 dealers arrested for selling free seed, fertiliser

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Dealers are going out to rural areas offering to buy farming inputs that were distributed  for free to communal farmers by the government as fears of the much spoken about El-nino-induced drought pervade the country.

Many communal farmers that are being discouraged by the long stretch of scorching heat between November and December rushed to sell their seed and fertilisers for a song.

Most farmers across the country have written off this agricultural season because of the predicted El-nino induced weather phenomenon.

They have become the target of dealers, who take away the presidential farming inputs for resale in urban areas.

The presidential farming inputs have now flooded several markets in Harare and other cities, with their packaging clearly marked as such.

Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said police have arrested some of the unscrupulous dealers buying the inputs from rural farmers.

Nyathi said police last week arrested a Harare man who was caught in unlawful possession of presidential inputs comprising 30 x 50kg of Compound D fertiliser.

The suspect, Leonard Murwadzi (34), was nabbed at a security roadblock at the 160km peg along the Harare-Mukumbura road.

"Investigations by the police established that the suspect bought the fertilisers in Mukumbura," Nyathi said. "Investigations are in progress to account for the suspects, who sold the fertilisers."

Nyathi said they had so far arrested more than 30 people who were caught selling the presidential inputs.

The government says it has since mobilised over 360 000 tonnes of agricultural inputs, including seed and fertiliser, to support smallholder farmers under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa, a climate proof agricultural programme.

According to weather experts, this year's cropping season will likely be affected by the El-nino weather phenomenon, which typically leads to delayed and below-normal rainfall.

Government is targeting cereal production of 3 512 658 tonnes - 2,8 million tonnes of maize and 712 658 tonnes of traditional grains and oil seeds - to meet the country's human consumption requirements.

The country needs about 2,2 million tonnes of grains annually.

Over 100 tonnes of fertiliser meant to be distributed under the presidential inputs programme have been recovered from corrupt Lands ministry officials as authorities intensify efforts to curb misappropriation of inputs by unscrupulous individuals.

Source - the standard
More on: #Dealers, #Seed, #Arrested

Comments


Must Read

Stone and Water Resort unleashes Zimdancehall versus Sungura bash

14 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to deliver on Gwayi-Shangani Dam, again

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Sex vendor assaulted by client's wife

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Harare hacker steals US$30,000

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimdollar decline fueled by surge in money supply

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators' revenues up by 95%

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

1 million chicks, 7 000 goats for free!

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe to install 100MW solar plant in Lake Kariba

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

220,000 Zimbabweans troop back home for Christmas

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo council to ease water shedding over Christmas

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Schools inflate prices of uniforms

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mbeba extends stay at Bosso till 2026

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

South African robber no match to Zimbabwean police, shot dead

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Cop drove robbers getaway car

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Memories of Christmas Joy: A 1983 Christmas in Rural Filabusi with Solomon Skuza's Banolila

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwean soccer coach sacked in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

In-laws marry off daughter to two men

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

WATCH: Hopewell Chin'ono caught offside

4 hrs ago | 532 Views

UMVUCHA FARM DEBACLE: Separating facts from fiction

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Somaliland Strikes Gold: Unleashing energy and mineral riches for economic boom

8 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state because of 'a parasitic ruling elite' admitted Chamisa, junior parasite with the anaesthetic and para

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe mines need a web presence

8 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chamisa not a democrat

8 hrs ago | 454 Views

Hands off King Lobengula, he was not a Zimbabwean!

8 hrs ago | 456 Views

Weed lands another Binga man behind bars

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Trio nabbed for growing, possession of weed

9 hrs ago | 101 Views

Fertilizer Fiasco: Binga Teacher Behind Bars for Presidential Inputs Scandal

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Pitfalls of Liberation Movements in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Ex-Dynamos player, coach David George dies

10 hrs ago | 418 Views

Congestion expected at Beitbridge border to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bob Nyabinde dies

22 hrs ago | 1167 Views

3 dead in horrific accident

23 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament musangwe under way in Limpopo

23 hrs ago | 326 Views

'Chiwenga not really in love with Baloyi'

23 hrs ago | 3602 Views

ZTA CEO resigns under ministerial pressure

24 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Chiwenga ties nuptial knot

24 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zimbabwe's house negroes

23 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 888 Views

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

23 Dec 2023 at 10:10hrs | 1158 Views

CID request access into Takudzwa Ngadziore Facebook to unmask MP's kidnappers

23 Dec 2023 at 10:09hrs | 640 Views

Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

23 Dec 2023 at 09:54hrs | 456 Views

Massive traffic jam at Beitbridge border

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 644 Views

'Zimbabweans yet to enjoy genuine unity'

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 167 Views

Teen killed for being lazy

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 501 Views

Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 230 Views

Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 195 Views

Beitbridge conservationist killed by buffalo

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 482 Views

TTI fires 200 employees

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 325 Views

4 dead, 5 injured in a head-on accident

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 200 Views

CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 85 Views