Harare hacker steals US$30,000

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare man hacked into an account belonging to Premier Tobacco Auction Floors and stole US$30 000.Nyasha Mutasa (33) appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with contravening the Cyber and Data Protection Act.Mutasa was released on US$200 bail.The complainant in the case is Premier Tobacco Auction Floors, which is represented by Takadiyi Blessing Dongo, a loss control officer.Prosecutor Grace Mugocheki alleged that on April 3, Mutasa acting in connivance with his accomplices opened three Nostro accounts in the names of three persons namely Tarisai Katapi, Tadiwanashe Gandiwa and Pamela Sithole.On April 4, Mutasa then hacked the complainant's Steward Bank account and transferred US$20 000 into the accounts that he had opened.As a result, the complainant suffered an actual prejudice of US$30 000.