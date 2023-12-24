Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Highlanders to revamp technical team

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO giants Highlanders are set to assemble a new-look technical team to assist newly appointed head coach Kelvin Kaindu ahead of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

In a statement released this Saturday, the Bulawayo giants said they are in the process of assembling a formidable technical bench to build a competitive team capable of battling for honours next season.

Bosso recently appointed Zambian expatriate Kelvin Kaindu as head coach after the team parted ways with Portuguese gaffer Baltemar Brito earlier this month.

Despite going for 19 league matches without tasting defeat, the highly expected mission of returning to glory fell through as Highlanders began to slump.

Highlanders finished the season on fifth position with 55 points, with the league being clinched by Ngezi Platinum Stars for the first time.

Kaindu played for Highlanders in 1997, before being entrusted with the club dugout between 2012 and 2014.

Source - zbc
More on: #Bosso, #Technical, #Team

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe flyovers a ticking time bomb

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Beitbridge to Victoria Falls fibre optic cable testing completed

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe to engage South Africa over Beitbridge border chaos

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe transport operators 'fleece' travelling public

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Accidents claim more lives

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Floods warning for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

GMB fails to pay wheat farmers

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Girlfriend killer in car crash suicide

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Police arrest 7 notorious robbery suspects

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Advanced equipment to boost services at Mpilo

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Ex-ZPRA cadres identify 100 properties

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

BCC 'tie-up order' targets stray dogs

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

Fake lay-by accounts fraud at TV Sales

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe condemns Pope Francis over same sex marriages

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa praises Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabweans in last minute Christmas shopping

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe rescues Zambian patrol boat in distress

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Suspected drug taking prison officer acquitted

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tshabangu threatens drastic measures against CCC MPs

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mthuli Ncube extends car import deadline for former MPs

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Woman pulls man's manhood to avoid being raped

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa reveals Chiwenga cheated on Marry Mubaiwa?

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Without Zimbabweans, Musina is going to be a big ghost town

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Economic gloom feeds Christmas rush to get passports to leave Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

African priests reject Pope's endorsement of gay marriages

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Canaan Banana's Lord's Prayer in the Ghetto

16 hrs ago | 474 Views

Stone and Water Resort unleashes Zimdancehall versus Sungura bash

19 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to deliver on Gwayi-Shangani Dam, again

20 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Sex vendor assaulted by client's wife

20 hrs ago | 836 Views

Harare hacker steals US$30,000

20 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zimdollar decline fueled by surge in money supply

20 hrs ago | 703 Views

30 dealers arrested for selling free seed, fertiliser

20 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators' revenues up by 95%

20 hrs ago | 114 Views

1 million chicks, 7 000 goats for free!

20 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe to install 100MW solar plant in Lake Kariba

20 hrs ago | 148 Views

220,000 Zimbabweans troop back home for Christmas

20 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo council to ease water shedding over Christmas

20 hrs ago | 69 Views

Schools inflate prices of uniforms

20 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mbeba extends stay at Bosso till 2026

20 hrs ago | 55 Views

South African robber no match to Zimbabwean police, shot dead

21 hrs ago | 735 Views

Cop drove robbers getaway car

21 hrs ago | 307 Views

Memories of Christmas Joy: A 1983 Christmas in Rural Filabusi with Solomon Skuza's Banolila

21 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwean soccer coach sacked in Botswana

22 hrs ago | 258 Views

In-laws marry off daughter to two men

22 hrs ago | 418 Views

WATCH: Hopewell Chin'ono caught offside

22 hrs ago | 1326 Views

UMVUCHA FARM DEBACLE: Separating facts from fiction

23 hrs ago | 425 Views

Somaliland Strikes Gold: Unleashing energy and mineral riches for economic boom

24 Dec 2023 at 10:05hrs | 1531 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state because of 'a parasitic ruling elite' admitted Chamisa, junior parasite with the anaesthetic and para

24 Dec 2023 at 10:01hrs | 363 Views

Zimbabwe mines need a web presence

24 Dec 2023 at 09:57hrs | 80 Views