Zimbabwean town bans public gatherings over cholera

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE GOVERNMENT has banned gatherings in parts of Beitbridge after cases of cholera were detected in some parts of the district.

All burials will be supervised in those areas where public activities have also been banned, according to a notice by the Health and Child Care ministry on Thursday.

"All gatherings are temporarily banned in affected areas of ward 14, Lot 11," government said in a notice signed by Beitbridge District Medical officer, Lenos Samhere.

"Other gatherings shall be sanctioned by the Health and Child Care ministry."

He said all funerals should be supervised by the ministry of Health officials while handshakes were discouraged as a public health measure.

Samhere advised food outlets to exercise caution and adhere to proper sanitary measures including the provision of toilets.

Running water and soap is expected to be provided while waste management is encouraged.

A first cholera case was detected on February 12, 2023 in Chegutu, Mashonaland West before spreading across the country.

Beitbridge has emerged as a cholera hotspot.

As of December 18, 2023, 12 287 suspected cases including 1 527 culture confirmed cases had been reported in all the 10 provinces of the country.

Between 2008 and 2009 more than 5 000 people succumbed to the disease in Zimbabwe with the bulk of these deaths recorded in Beitbridge alone.

Source - southern eye

