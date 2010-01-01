Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Ndiweni wins £39,000 lottery

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
United Kingdom-based Chief Felix Ndiweni received an early Christmas gift after he won £39 000 through the Postcode Lottery last week.

Speaking to CITE in an interview, Chief Ndiweni said it came as a surprise to him as he had never played it before and was not expecting to win.

"In the UK we have the National Lottery just like any other country. So you buy a ticket and then you check whether they draw your number on that particular date. The one that I entered is the People's Postcode Lottery. I had never played it before," he said.

"This particular lottery was designed to help the community. So when you play it, you write down your address and you register with them. You then write down your postcode on the ticket. These tickets are drawn out almost daily. They may either draw out just your Postcode or several post codes around your area. From there that is when they will choose and select to say you have won so many tickets."

Chief Ndiweni said he was amazed to have won the lottery on his first attempt. He said that as someone with no experience, he thought it was a scam for a moment.

"As someone who had never played the lottery before, I purchased one ticket for 40pence. I didn't even know how to do it or how to play it. I later received a letter informing that I had won the Lottery in my area," he said.

"I was quite skeptical at first. As I went through the document, I came across a part that required me to send my bank details. I said to myself, no, this really is a scam! I just put the letter aside and forgot about it. It was only after I had gone out to buy groceries that I came across a truck from Postcode Lottery announcing that all those who had won were supposed to report to a certain school to claim their money.

"It was only then that I went back home and took that letter and took it to the said school. When I got there they told me that I plead actually played three tickets and the least that one would win for each ticket would be £3 000. I thought to myself that maybe I had won £9 000 from the three tickets I had played but God had smiled at me and I had actually won £39 915. I was so elated."

Chief Ndiweni said the money raised by the Postcode lottery is used to help local schools and the community at large through various community development projects.

"The money raised through the purchase of tickets is used to help local schools, clinics and other local projects. This is just an initiative by the private sector coming in to help local people without necessarily looking at the central government or local government for funding."

Source - cite
More on: #Ndiweni, #Lottery, #Wins

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's government is the main trigger of erosion of Zimbabwe economy

42 mins ago | 8 Views

'Zimbabweans are more divided than ever before'

52 mins ago | 27 Views

2 arrested for Umvutcha Farm invasion

53 mins ago | 24 Views

Beitbridge offers land for police bases

57 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwean town bans public gatherings over cholera

58 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe flyovers a ticking time bomb

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Highlanders to revamp technical team

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Beitbridge to Victoria Falls fibre optic cable testing completed

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe to engage South Africa over Beitbridge border chaos

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe transport operators 'fleece' travelling public

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Accidents claim more lives

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Floods warning for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 602 Views

GMB fails to pay wheat farmers

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Girlfriend killer in car crash suicide

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Police arrest 7 notorious robbery suspects

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Advanced equipment to boost services at Mpilo

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ex-ZPRA cadres identify 100 properties

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

BCC 'tie-up order' targets stray dogs

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Fake lay-by accounts fraud at TV Sales

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe condemns Pope Francis over same sex marriages

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa praises Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabweans in last minute Christmas shopping

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe rescues Zambian patrol boat in distress

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Suspected drug taking prison officer acquitted

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Tshabangu threatens drastic measures against CCC MPs

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mthuli Ncube extends car import deadline for former MPs

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Woman pulls man's manhood to avoid being raped

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa reveals Chiwenga cheated on Marry Mubaiwa?

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Without Zimbabweans, Musina is going to be a big ghost town

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Economic gloom feeds Christmas rush to get passports to leave Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

African priests reject Pope's endorsement of gay marriages

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Canaan Banana's Lord's Prayer in the Ghetto

18 hrs ago | 481 Views

Stone and Water Resort unleashes Zimdancehall versus Sungura bash

21 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to deliver on Gwayi-Shangani Dam, again

22 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Sex vendor assaulted by client's wife

22 hrs ago | 840 Views

Harare hacker steals US$30,000

22 hrs ago | 798 Views

Zimdollar decline fueled by surge in money supply

22 hrs ago | 715 Views

30 dealers arrested for selling free seed, fertiliser

22 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators' revenues up by 95%

22 hrs ago | 114 Views

1 million chicks, 7 000 goats for free!

22 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe to install 100MW solar plant in Lake Kariba

22 hrs ago | 150 Views

220,000 Zimbabweans troop back home for Christmas

22 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo council to ease water shedding over Christmas

22 hrs ago | 70 Views

Schools inflate prices of uniforms

22 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mbeba extends stay at Bosso till 2026

22 hrs ago | 55 Views

South African robber no match to Zimbabwean police, shot dead

23 hrs ago | 746 Views

Cop drove robbers getaway car

23 hrs ago | 310 Views

Memories of Christmas Joy: A 1983 Christmas in Rural Filabusi with Solomon Skuza's Banolila

23 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zimbabwean soccer coach sacked in Botswana

24 hrs ago | 272 Views