South Africa granted an extension of visa concessions

by Staff reporter

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has granted an extension of visa concessions for individuals with pending waivers and visa applications until June 2024.Those with pending waivers, visa applications, or appeals submitted before November 30, 2023, and whose visas have expired, will now have their status extended until June 30, 2024.These individuals are permitted to travel and are exempt from being declared undesirable. Moreover, they can continue engaging in activities in accordance with their previous visas, such as work, study, and running businesses.For individuals on 90-day visitor visas who applied for extensions before November 30 and have pending applications as of February 23, 2024, it is mandatory for them to leave the Republic on or before February 29, 2024.