Mnangagwas mend relationship with Grace Mugabe

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has mended their broken and bitter relations with the former president Robert Mugabe's widow, Grace and her family.They have had an acrimonious political fallout over Mugabe's succession in 2017 and his burial in 2019.The two rival families first publicly appeared together at Mnangagwa's inauguration on 4 September 2023.And on Saturday at Chiwenga's wedding, they met once again and Mnangagwa extended an olive branch to Grace yet again.Auxillia and Grace, whose relations were completely broken, even had some time to dance together at the wedding.