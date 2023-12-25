Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwas mend relationship with Grace Mugabe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has mended their broken and bitter relations with the former president Robert Mugabe's widow, Grace and her family.

They have had an acrimonious political fallout over Mugabe's succession in 2017 and his burial in 2019.

The two rival families first publicly appeared together at Mnangagwa's inauguration on 4 September 2023.

And on Saturday at Chiwenga's wedding, they met once again and Mnangagwa extended an olive branch to Grace yet again.

Auxillia and Grace, whose relations were completely broken, even had some time to dance together at the wedding.

Source - newshawks
More on: #Mugabe, #Mnangagwa, #Mend

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's Border Gezi Militia training re-introduction on the cards

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mwonzora demands equitable food aid distribution from govt

8 hrs ago | 387 Views

Kaitano Tembo fired on Christmas

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

South Africa grants an extension of visa concessions

25 Dec 2023 at 15:58hrs | 1629 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is the main trigger of erosion of Zimbabwe economy

25 Dec 2023 at 13:54hrs | 731 Views

'Zimbabweans are more divided than ever before'

25 Dec 2023 at 13:44hrs | 943 Views

Chief Ndiweni wins £39,000 lottery

25 Dec 2023 at 13:44hrs | 2009 Views

2 arrested for Umvutcha Farm invasion

25 Dec 2023 at 13:43hrs | 912 Views

Beitbridge offers land for police bases

25 Dec 2023 at 13:39hrs | 293 Views

Zimbabwean town bans public gatherings over cholera

25 Dec 2023 at 13:39hrs | 588 Views

Zimbabwe flyovers a ticking time bomb

25 Dec 2023 at 10:23hrs | 823 Views

Highlanders to revamp technical team

25 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 322 Views

Beitbridge to Victoria Falls fibre optic cable testing completed

25 Dec 2023 at 10:17hrs | 252 Views

Zimbabwe to engage South Africa over Beitbridge border chaos

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 699 Views

Zimbabwe transport operators 'fleece' travelling public

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 355 Views

Accidents claim more lives

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 442 Views

Floods warning for Zimbabwe

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 1644 Views

GMB fails to pay wheat farmers

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 424 Views

Girlfriend killer in car crash suicide

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 623 Views

Police arrest 7 notorious robbery suspects

25 Dec 2023 at 09:32hrs | 349 Views

Advanced equipment to boost services at Mpilo

25 Dec 2023 at 09:32hrs | 86 Views

Ex-ZPRA cadres identify 100 properties

25 Dec 2023 at 09:32hrs | 360 Views

BCC 'tie-up order' targets stray dogs

25 Dec 2023 at 09:30hrs | 41 Views

Fake lay-by accounts fraud at TV Sales

25 Dec 2023 at 09:30hrs | 397 Views

Zimbabwe condemns Pope Francis over same sex marriages

25 Dec 2023 at 09:30hrs | 330 Views

Mnangagwa praises Chiwenga

25 Dec 2023 at 09:29hrs | 134 Views

Zimbabweans in last minute Christmas shopping

25 Dec 2023 at 09:29hrs | 34 Views

Zimbabwe rescues Zambian patrol boat in distress

25 Dec 2023 at 09:28hrs | 158 Views

Suspected drug taking prison officer acquitted

25 Dec 2023 at 09:16hrs | 152 Views

Tshabangu threatens drastic measures against CCC MPs

25 Dec 2023 at 09:15hrs | 1269 Views

Mthuli Ncube extends car import deadline for former MPs

25 Dec 2023 at 09:14hrs | 163 Views

Woman pulls man's manhood to avoid being raped

25 Dec 2023 at 09:11hrs | 984 Views

Mnangagwa reveals Chiwenga cheated on Marry Mubaiwa?

25 Dec 2023 at 08:46hrs | 676 Views

Without Zimbabweans, Musina is going to be a big ghost town

25 Dec 2023 at 08:46hrs | 606 Views

Economic gloom feeds Christmas rush to get passports to leave Zimbabwe

25 Dec 2023 at 08:44hrs | 107 Views

African priests reject Pope's endorsement of gay marriages

25 Dec 2023 at 08:44hrs | 223 Views

Canaan Banana's Lord's Prayer in the Ghetto

24 Dec 2023 at 20:33hrs | 532 Views

Stone and Water Resort unleashes Zimdancehall versus Sungura bash

24 Dec 2023 at 17:35hrs | 265 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to deliver on Gwayi-Shangani Dam, again

24 Dec 2023 at 16:12hrs | 1454 Views

Sex vendor assaulted by client's wife

24 Dec 2023 at 16:12hrs | 946 Views

Harare hacker steals US$30,000

24 Dec 2023 at 16:11hrs | 881 Views

Zimdollar decline fueled by surge in money supply

24 Dec 2023 at 16:10hrs | 770 Views

30 dealers arrested for selling free seed, fertiliser

24 Dec 2023 at 16:10hrs | 277 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators' revenues up by 95%

24 Dec 2023 at 16:10hrs | 117 Views

1 million chicks, 7 000 goats for free!

24 Dec 2023 at 16:09hrs | 266 Views

Zimbabwe to install 100MW solar plant in Lake Kariba

24 Dec 2023 at 16:09hrs | 168 Views

220,000 Zimbabweans troop back home for Christmas

24 Dec 2023 at 16:09hrs | 154 Views

Bulawayo council to ease water shedding over Christmas

24 Dec 2023 at 16:08hrs | 75 Views

Schools inflate prices of uniforms

24 Dec 2023 at 16:08hrs | 90 Views