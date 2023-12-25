Latest News Editor's Choice


Police arrest armed robbers after shootout

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have arrested three armed robbery suspects who are part of a 15-member gang in connection with a raid at a mine in Kadoma.

"Police have arrested Willium Dhumukwa (34), James Zawi (29) and Chishamiso Muganiri (30) who were part of a 15 member gang which pounced on a Mine in Kadoma and went away with a Toyota Hilux vehicle, three cellphones 17 bags of carbon among other valuables on 17 December 2023. The suspects who were armed with two pistols and two 303 rifles escaped after having been involved in a shoot-out with the police at the mine and they dropped the two 303 rifles at the scene," said national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

He said detectives tracked the suspects to Mbare where they were arrested after a shootout with Dhumukwa being shot in the thigh.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they recovered two 303 rifles that were stolen in Harare following a robbery that occurred on December 8.

He commended the community policing initiatives saying they led to critical information that resulted in the arrest of the 13 robbers.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds members of the public for supplying useful information to the police and reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery syndicates which involve both local and foreign suspects," he said.

The arrests of the suspects come barely a week after police arrested four armed robbery suspects in Harare with two others being shot dead at a guest house in Harare.

One of the suspects was a South African while another was a known music promoter.

Source - The Chronicle

