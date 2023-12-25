Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man shot dead over snooker token

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 21-YEAR-OLD man was shot dead, in the head, on Christmas Day by an unknown man over a missing snooker token.  

"The ZRP is investigating a murder case in which a 21-year-old man was shot dead by an unknown suspect in Filabusi on 25 December 2023 at around 0130 hours. The suspect and the victim, who were playing snooker at a certain night club, had an argument after the victim noted that his token was missing," read a police statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"The suspect went to his vehicle, a Toyota Fun Cargo, which was parked outside, and came back with an unidentified pistol. He shot the victim once in the head and drove off."

Source - The Chronicle
