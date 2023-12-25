Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zipra was behind Salisbury fuel tanks bombings

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Zipra chief of logistics Thomas Ngwenya has challenged claims that Zanla forces bombed the Salisbury fuel tanks in 1978, insisting that it was Zipra that was behind the sabotage that proved to be a turning point in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.

Zanla was Zanu's military wing while Zipra was PF Zapu's armed wing during the war.

Several reports have been made claiming that Zanla was responsible for the bombing of the fuel tanks.

On April 2, 2015, state media said December 11, 1978 was a historic day for Zimbabwe when Zanla forces carried out the operation with Josiah Tongogara and Air Marshal Perence Shiri, both late, taking the credit for masterminding the bombings.

Ngwenya said the claims were false.

"The truth is that the fuel tanks were hit by Zipra," he said.

"The lie is too much. That is a blue lie.

"I was involved in deployment during Zimbabwe People's Army (ZIPA) in Mozambique. I do not remember seeing them (Zanla) with the weapons we used for hitting the tanks.

"The team that bombed the tanks was deployed from the Zambian side and that area fell under the hands of chief of operations Charles Gray.

"It has been very common with them (Zanla) to claim credit for other areas or operations they did not conduct," Ngwenya said.

"If our records were still there, we would be looking at the records of the areas we operated.

"All the information during our liberation struggle, where they have been kept, is just like the reports of the commissions about Gukurahundi (Chihambakwe and Dumbuchena commissions).

"The two commissions of Gukurahundi have never been published for the public to know what really took place.

"This is why I am saying our history is being distorted."

Government seized properties and records belonging to Zipra after accusing the opposition party and its ex-combatants of plotting to unseat it.

Among the seized records and materials are cassettes with original recordings of Zapu war songs and records.

Ngwenya said Shiri's claims that he was part of the people that planned the attack on the Salisbury tanks were a mere fabrication.

"Firstly, some heroes were created by Zanu-PF, who have been in control of the state media since 1980. This led to the twisting of facts and the creation of fiction since they controlled the means of communication and churned out propaganda to the people of Zimbabwe," he  said.

"Since 1980 Zanu had no facts underpinning the way the operation to destroy the fuel tanks in the then Salisbury was carried out.

"They picked an operation they did not execute on the basis that it was in Salisbury (Harare) by assuming that Zpra was only operational in Matabeleland yet that was far from the truth as Zipra had long been in Lomangandi now Mashonaland West from 1976."

Zipra and Zapu have always been critical of the country's liberation war narrative, arguing it only extols Zanla contributions while belittling theirs.

A number of late Zapu veterans such as late vice-president Joseph Msika used to question the way Zipra's history was documented.

He died in 2009 without leaving any written account despite promises to correct the distorted history.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Zpra, #Zapu, #Fuel_tanks

Comments


Must Read

Man shot dead over snooker token

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Police arrest armed robbers after shootout

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chiwenga's strategic best man

5 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Mnangagwas mend relationship with Grace Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 742 Views

Zimbabwe's Border Gezi Militia training re-introduction on the cards

13 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mwonzora demands equitable food aid distribution from govt

13 hrs ago | 524 Views

Kaitano Tembo fired on Christmas

13 hrs ago | 998 Views

South Africa grants an extension of visa concessions

25 Dec 2023 at 15:58hrs | 1747 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is the main trigger of erosion of Zimbabwe economy

25 Dec 2023 at 13:54hrs | 760 Views

'Zimbabweans are more divided than ever before'

25 Dec 2023 at 13:44hrs | 989 Views

Chief Ndiweni wins £39,000 lottery

25 Dec 2023 at 13:44hrs | 2097 Views

2 arrested for Umvutcha Farm invasion

25 Dec 2023 at 13:43hrs | 967 Views

Beitbridge offers land for police bases

25 Dec 2023 at 13:39hrs | 301 Views

Zimbabwean town bans public gatherings over cholera

25 Dec 2023 at 13:39hrs | 610 Views

Zimbabwe flyovers a ticking time bomb

25 Dec 2023 at 10:23hrs | 854 Views

Highlanders to revamp technical team

25 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 344 Views

Beitbridge to Victoria Falls fibre optic cable testing completed

25 Dec 2023 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

Zimbabwe to engage South Africa over Beitbridge border chaos

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 751 Views

Zimbabwe transport operators 'fleece' travelling public

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 369 Views

Accidents claim more lives

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 468 Views

Floods warning for Zimbabwe

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 1741 Views

GMB fails to pay wheat farmers

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 500 Views

Girlfriend killer in car crash suicide

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 655 Views

Police arrest 7 notorious robbery suspects

25 Dec 2023 at 09:32hrs | 359 Views

Advanced equipment to boost services at Mpilo

25 Dec 2023 at 09:32hrs | 87 Views

Ex-ZPRA cadres identify 100 properties

25 Dec 2023 at 09:32hrs | 377 Views

BCC 'tie-up order' targets stray dogs

25 Dec 2023 at 09:30hrs | 43 Views

Fake lay-by accounts fraud at TV Sales

25 Dec 2023 at 09:30hrs | 421 Views

Zimbabwe condemns Pope Francis over same sex marriages

25 Dec 2023 at 09:30hrs | 340 Views

Mnangagwa praises Chiwenga

25 Dec 2023 at 09:29hrs | 139 Views

Zimbabweans in last minute Christmas shopping

25 Dec 2023 at 09:29hrs | 34 Views

Zimbabwe rescues Zambian patrol boat in distress

25 Dec 2023 at 09:28hrs | 184 Views

Suspected drug taking prison officer acquitted

25 Dec 2023 at 09:16hrs | 160 Views

Tshabangu threatens drastic measures against CCC MPs

25 Dec 2023 at 09:15hrs | 1421 Views

Mthuli Ncube extends car import deadline for former MPs

25 Dec 2023 at 09:14hrs | 176 Views

Woman pulls man's manhood to avoid being raped

25 Dec 2023 at 09:11hrs | 1042 Views

Mnangagwa reveals Chiwenga cheated on Marry Mubaiwa?

25 Dec 2023 at 08:46hrs | 737 Views

Without Zimbabweans, Musina is going to be a big ghost town

25 Dec 2023 at 08:46hrs | 636 Views

Economic gloom feeds Christmas rush to get passports to leave Zimbabwe

25 Dec 2023 at 08:44hrs | 114 Views

African priests reject Pope's endorsement of gay marriages

25 Dec 2023 at 08:44hrs | 236 Views

Canaan Banana's Lord's Prayer in the Ghetto

24 Dec 2023 at 20:33hrs | 540 Views

Stone and Water Resort unleashes Zimdancehall versus Sungura bash

24 Dec 2023 at 17:35hrs | 265 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to deliver on Gwayi-Shangani Dam, again

24 Dec 2023 at 16:12hrs | 1512 Views

Sex vendor assaulted by client's wife

24 Dec 2023 at 16:12hrs | 964 Views

Harare hacker steals US$30,000

24 Dec 2023 at 16:11hrs | 886 Views

Zimdollar decline fueled by surge in money supply

24 Dec 2023 at 16:10hrs | 785 Views

30 dealers arrested for selling free seed, fertiliser

24 Dec 2023 at 16:10hrs | 279 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators' revenues up by 95%

24 Dec 2023 at 16:10hrs | 118 Views

1 million chicks, 7 000 goats for free!

24 Dec 2023 at 16:09hrs | 269 Views