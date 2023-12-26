Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zambian minister quits over US$200,000 payment

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZAMBIA'S Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo who is reported to have received US$200 000 from an investor in a video shared over the past days tendered his resignation yesterday.

President Hakainde Hichilema has since accepted the resignation of Mr Kakubo from his Cabinet post.

Mr Kakumbo was implicated in a corrupt and fraudulent sale of a mine.

In a statement, State House chief communication specialist Clayson Hamasaka said the President acknowledges the commendable work and leadership of Mr Kakubo rendered to the Government of Republic of Zambia during his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"The President thanks Hon, Kakubo MP for his service to the Government of the Republic of Zambia as Cabinet Minister and implores him to continue to serve diligently in his capacity as Member of Parliament for Kapiri Mposhi Constituency," he said.



Source - Mwebantu

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt pushes seed producers into a serious crisis

9 mins ago | 2 Views

BCC addresses housing backlog

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

4 die in Marondera road accident

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chamisa’s party is 'on autopilot amid widening cracks

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

PHOTOS: Tragedy Strikes as Stallion Cruise Bus Overturns Near Gwayi Bridge

2 hrs ago | 937 Views

Man accidentally shoots grandson to death on Christmas Eve

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Tshabangu's colleagues can recall CCC MPs

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Botswana backlash to Zimbabwe border plan

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Zimbabwe's third-quarter gold output up 0,4%

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mangagwa's govt backtracks on free education roll-out

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zuma tells politicians who insult MK Party to 'zip it'

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to dollarise pensions

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bulawayo drug dealer arrested

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mozambican hustlers take over Harare streets

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Catholic priests bashed at mine

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Excavation work on Kariba Dam complete

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Teen axes villager

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Probity warrants reinstatement of unduly recalled MPs

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe MPs: Whose interests are they serving?

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo City Council to roll out CCTV camera project

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Holidaymakers throng Bulawayo tourist attractions

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Police probe supply of alcohol to juveniles

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Sadc generals congratulate Chiwengas

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Heavy rains, strong winds expected in Zimbabwe until Saturday

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 5 000 teachers

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Hit and run traffic accidents on the rise

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zipra was behind Salisbury fuel tanks bombings

15 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Man shot dead over snooker token

18 hrs ago | 876 Views

Police arrest armed robbers after shootout

18 hrs ago | 933 Views

Chiwenga's strategic best man

19 hrs ago | 3971 Views

Mnangagwas mend relationship with Grace Mugabe

20 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe's Border Gezi Militia training re-introduction on the cards

26 Dec 2023 at 09:13hrs | 920 Views

Mwonzora demands equitable food aid distribution from govt

26 Dec 2023 at 09:09hrs | 714 Views

Kaitano Tembo fired on Christmas

26 Dec 2023 at 08:58hrs | 1318 Views

South Africa grants an extension of visa concessions

25 Dec 2023 at 15:58hrs | 1850 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is the main trigger of erosion of Zimbabwe economy

25 Dec 2023 at 13:54hrs | 825 Views

'Zimbabweans are more divided than ever before'

25 Dec 2023 at 13:44hrs | 1074 Views

Chief Ndiweni wins £39,000 lottery

25 Dec 2023 at 13:44hrs | 2267 Views

2 arrested for Umvutcha Farm invasion

25 Dec 2023 at 13:43hrs | 1043 Views

Beitbridge offers land for police bases

25 Dec 2023 at 13:39hrs | 318 Views

Zimbabwean town bans public gatherings over cholera

25 Dec 2023 at 13:39hrs | 668 Views

Zimbabwe flyovers a ticking time bomb

25 Dec 2023 at 10:23hrs | 953 Views

Highlanders to revamp technical team

25 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 386 Views

Beitbridge to Victoria Falls fibre optic cable testing completed

25 Dec 2023 at 10:17hrs | 281 Views

Zimbabwe to engage South Africa over Beitbridge border chaos

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 840 Views

Zimbabwe transport operators 'fleece' travelling public

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 423 Views

Accidents claim more lives

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 614 Views

Floods warning for Zimbabwe

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 1878 Views

GMB fails to pay wheat farmers

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 571 Views