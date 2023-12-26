Zambian minister quits over US$200,000 payment

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZAMBIA'S Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo who is reported to have received US$200 000 from an investor in a video shared over the past days tendered his resignation yesterday.President Hakainde Hichilema has since accepted the resignation of Mr Kakubo from his Cabinet post.Mr Kakumbo was implicated in a corrupt and fraudulent sale of a mine.In a statement, State House chief communication specialist Clayson Hamasaka said the President acknowledges the commendable work and leadership of Mr Kakubo rendered to the Government of Republic of Zambia during his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation."The President thanks Hon, Kakubo MP for his service to the Government of the Republic of Zambia as Cabinet Minister and implores him to continue to serve diligently in his capacity as Member of Parliament for Kapiri Mposhi Constituency," he said.