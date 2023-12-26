Latest News Editor's Choice


Holidaymakers throng Bulawayo tourist attractions

by Staff reporter
2023-12-26
TOURIST attractions around Bulawayo were on Christmas Day teeming with activity as hordes of holidaymakers, among them Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi, took time out to celebrate the special day.

The Chronicle news crew visited selected tourist attractions surrounding Bulawayo and observed that the areas were teeming with domestic tourists.

At Matopos National Park, families could be seen relaxing at several picnic sites dotted around Maleme Dam while braaing and having drinks.

Others were busy sightseeing at the famous World's View where there is Cecil John Rhodes' grave. To access the monument, it costs US$4 per head.

Matopos National Park is situated on a granite-decorated terrain of the Matobo Hills. When Rhodes then chairman of the British South Africa Company (BSAC) — famed for colonising Zimbabwe — set his eyes on this marvel of a hill, he developed a serious affection for it and re-named it "The View of the World".

The Matobo Hills is an area of high botanic diversity, with over 200 species of trees recorded in the national park, including the mountain acacia, wild pear and paperbark acacia.

There are also many aloes and wild herbs and over 100 grass species. Many types of rare endemic plants have been recorded.

Matopos National Park has a wide diversity of fauna. Game include white rhinos, sable antelopes, impala, bushbucks and leopards.

The national park contains the world's densest population of leopards due to the abundance of hyrax, which make up 50 percent of their diet.

Matopos National Park contains the highest concentration of black eagles, and breeding pairs of these birds, worldwide.

Tourists who spoke to the Chronicle urged providers of tourism facilities to consider coming up with affordable rates as a way of boosting domestic tourism.

Dr Knowledge Chemai of Bulawayo, who was part of a group of tourists on a day visit at Matopos National Park said: "We are here as a family just to enjoy Christmas and we chose Matopos because the environment is good and peaceful.

"There is security in this place and we are actually free to roam around with fear of being attacked."

Another holidaymaker, Ms Sibongile Ndlovu of Gweru, said the tour was part of her belated 21th birthday celebration.

"I am having a good time at Matopos on Christmas Day and the weather is perfect for an outing and the environment is also great I am also celebrating my belated 21th birthday,"

A day tripper who only identified herself as Ms Musere said "I am actually enjoying my visit at Maleme Dan where I am spending Christmas with my family away from hustle and bustle of city life. I came here with my children and grandchildren and we are have having a lovely family time," she said.

Ms Cynthia Zhou said while there has been great improvements at Matopos National Park, there is need for authorities to introduce more activities for children.

At Khami Ruins, the site was overflowing with activity as day trippers enjoyed food and drinks. Others could be seen taking selfies with twisting perambulatory passages, and impressive chequered wall decorations in the background.

Tucked in a picturesque rugged landscape with raw and uncluttered beauty, the ancient city of Khami Monuments has a captivating history and offers breathtaking views from the  contours of the barren cliffs.

It is believed to have been constructed between 1450AD and 1650AD as the capital of the BuKalanga Kingdom of Butwa of the Torwa dynasty, who ruled after the collapse of the Great Zimbabwe.

Khami Monument, which was abandoned during the Ndebele incursions of the 19th century, is composed of a complex series of platforms of dry-stone walled structures, emulating a later development of Stone Age culture.

A day-tripper at Khami Ruins, Miss Caroline Mutasa, who was visiting the place for the first time said: "I am shocked we have such a beautiful and amazing place in Zimbabwe. This is my first time to come here and I really fell in love with this place, which is of historical and archaeological significance."

Minister Rwodzi who is at the forefront of spearheading the country's domestic tourism campaign, ZimBHO visited Rhodes' Grave, Maleme Dam, and Matopo Hills.

Donning a Bulawayo Sneaker Expo t-shirt, the Minister also visited the Garden of House show at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre grounds on Christmas Eve where she briefly interacted with cheering crowds.

She said she was impressed with how Zimbabweans are responding to the campaign.

"I am very impressed with what I have seen so far since the festive season began and since the launch of our domestic tourism campaign to promote our own destination to our people, and also the diaspora community coming back home to spend time with family and friends," said Minister Rwodzi.

"We are in Matopos and many families are here. I'm happy people are coming in their numbers to visit this site and to learn more about this place. We see families coming together in this place, having lunches, braais, and food."

Source - The Chronicle
