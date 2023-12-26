Man accidentally shoots grandson to death on Christmas Eve

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was no Christmas party at Nyawasha's residents in Mutoko after Dominic Nyawasha (52) fatally shot his grandson in a bid to shoot crow birds.

Nyawasha who wanted to shoot crow birds missed the target and shot his grandson to death.The matter came to light yesterday at Mutoko magistrate where he appeared before magistrate Titus Makunike.The state led by Chipo Munemero alleged on December 24 Nyawasha was drinking beer with his son who is the victim's father at his place of residence in Mutoko.He saw crow birds at a Zesa line and decided to shoot them with his gun.He took the gun and tried to shoot the birds but he missed the target and fatally shot his grandson.